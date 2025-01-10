The world is moving towards electric vehicles at an accelerating rate in a bid to reduce carbon emissions from combustion engines that depend on fossil fuels.

The adoption of EVs, especially by developed economies is in line with the Paris Agreement Agenda to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050.

On the other hand, it is a reflection of the economic strength of countries as struggling or developing economies take the back seat in the global drive for the transition to Electric Vehicles.

Nigeria has also subscribed to the global agenda to decarbonise road transportation through the adoption of EVs. According to Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), launched in 2022, the country is ambitious to have a 100% transition to EV by 2060, while Lagos pledged to achieve this by 2050.

The Federal Government had earlier instituted a National Action Plan for the Development of Electric Vehicles (EVDP) to accelerate the country’s transition to EVs. Apart from reducing the carbon footprint of road transportation, the plan is also expected to help reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported vehicles. It targets at least 30% of EVs in local production by 2032.

While the Nigerian government is intensely mainstreaming the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas for vehicles, little effort is being made to encourage the use of EVs and move towards achieving the country’s Energy Transition Plan.

Meanwhile, private companies have introduced Electric vehicles to the Nigerian automotive market, not only through sales but also by opening vehicle manufacturing plants in the country. Here are some electric vehicles assembled and sold in Nigeria according to their price ranges:

1. EMVC EVs

The Electric Motor Vehicle Company(EMVC), an indigenous Nigerian vehicle company, unveiled its electric vehicles in 2022 with two models – an electric tricycle which it tags the ‘Adoja M1’ and an electric car, the Adoja M2.

The company, founded by Prince Mustapha Audu, says it provides “environmental and sustainable mobility technology solutions by providing a full range of electric vehicles and complementary services to the electric mobility value chain market,” according to its website. It has added new EVs to its catalogue including motorcycles, tricycles, small cargo vehicles, and cars, complementing them with trackers and some with solar panels, as ad-ons. Some of the brands and specifications it sells include:

The Adoja: a 4-wheel electric car with a driving range of 125/250KM per charge and a maximum speed of 60KM/H. According to the company’s brochure, it is sold for N12 million

a 4-wheel electric car with a driving range of 125/250KM per charge and a maximum speed of 60KM/H. According to the company’s brochure, it is sold for N12 million The Bama : This is an electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 100KM/H selling for N3.75 million. It also has a remote lock and an alarm system as add-ons

: This is an electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 100KM/H selling for N3.75 million. It also has a remote lock and an alarm system as add-ons The Igwe : The three-wheel vehicle with LED screens has a maximum speed of 50KM/H and a drive range of 125/200KM per charge. It sells for N3.5 million

: The three-wheel vehicle with LED screens has a maximum speed of 50KM/H and a drive range of 125/200KM per charge. It sells for N3.5 million The Obong: selling for N5.5 million, the 3-wheeler has a maximum speed of 40KM.H and a range of 125/200KM per charge

The company’s factory is along Abuja-Lokoja Express Way, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

2. Innoson Motors

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Nigeria’s first indigenous car company, established in 2007, joined the EV revolution in September 2024, when it launched its first electric cars. Days after the launch, the company’s Director of Communication, Cornel Osigwe said the first batch of electric cars assembled had all been sold out.

Osigwe told the media that some of the raw materials used in producing the vehicle were sourced locally.

According to its website, the company has three models of EVs including a 5-seater IVM Link (201-230KM Range), IVM EX02 (330-400KM Range), and the IVM EX01 (201-230KM Range). Last year, in the same month it launched, the company announced that its 5-seater IVM EX02 sold for N38.4 million. However, the current price is not publicly available.

The company has its manufacturing plant in Nnewi, Anambra State, and showrooms in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

3. JET EV

Jet Motor Company is one of the biggest Indigenous vehicle manufacturers in Nigeria, producing a fleet of vehicles including passenger buses, pick-up vans, luxurious executive buses, utility vehicles like ambulances, and recently electric-powered buses known as Jet Ev.

In 2020, the company announced raising $9 million as research capital, from Canadian-based Africa Development Capital (ADC), Greatman Legend, and a number of Asian investors, to build Africa’s first all-electric vehicle. It pledged to build the “Tesla of Africa”.

It began the assemblage of EVs in 2021 at its manufacturing plant located along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Its electric vehicles have been bought by the federal and state governments as well as ministries and armed forces. The company also enjoys the patronage of logistics companies such as GIG Logistics, one of Nigeria’s leading transport and logistics companies.

Some of the specifications of JET EVs include a MAX TOQUE (maximum rotational force) of 600 NM (higher than most SUVs.) and a high-capacity lithium iron phosphate battery.

Mr Sanjay Rupani, the Chief Operating Officer of the JET MOTOR Company told Nairametrics that the JET EV sells for approximately N145 million to N150 million, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT). He noted that the price is often influenced by the exchange rate.

4. SAGLEV EVs

SAGLEV INC is an American-incorporated company with distribution centres and showrooms in African countries, notably Nigeria and Ghana.

The company had been selling and marketing different brands of electric vehicles in Nigeria for years and last year it opened an assembly plant in the ta area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. Some of the brands it assembles at the Imota Plant include:

Voyah Electric Car

Voyah Electric Car is a brand of the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation (DFM), popular in China, and has recently made an entry into the automotive market in Europe. The VOYAH brand was introduced to the Nigerian market last year by SAGLEV.

According to the SAGLEV Inc brochure, there are three models of YOYAH assembled and sold in Nigeria – VOYAH PASSION with a battery capacity of 37.5/105 Killowat-hour (KWH), and a driving range of 580 – 730 kilometers; VOYAH FREE with a driving range of 210KM-1201KM and a battery capacity of 37.5KWM; and VOYAH DREAM with a driving range of 605KM and a battery capacity of 108.7KWH.

SAGLEV EV: The company also has the SAGLEV EV brand with three models namely: SAGLEV AEOLUS E70, SAGLEV YIPAI 007, and SAGLEV AEOLUS Sky 1

NAAMI: The company has various models of the NAAMI brand including NAAMI 01 (Side Chick) with a 94PH battery, 31.4-4 2.3KWH as battery capacity, a driving range of 330-430KM, and a maximum speed of 140KM/H.

R6 EV PICKUP: this electric pickup has a battery capacity of 67KWH, a driving range of 350-403KM, and a maximum speed of 120KM/H

this electric pickup has a battery capacity of 67KWH, a driving range of 350-403KM, and a maximum speed of 120KM/H M-HERO: The M-HERO 917 is a luxury variant with a driving range of 505KM and a maximum speed of 800KM/H – 600KM/H

SAGLEV, founded by Sam Faleye, says it is “focused on accelerating the conversion of Fossil Fuel Vehicles to Zero-Emission Vehicles in emerging markets by partnering with rideshare and fleet operators.”

When Nairametrics contacted the company for its price catalogue, it said it did not want to publicise the prices of its EVs, but noted that “they are affordable”.

Nigeria lags in EV adoption due to inadequate infrastructure, power supply

Developing countries are accelerating the adoption of EVs with over 40 million in circulation globally and about 80 per cent of them in China, the U.S., and Europe.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China, Europe, and the USA together account for around 95% of all EV sales in 2023.

The pace of adoption in these developed economies is not accidental; it is enhanced by government policies and adequate infrastructure such as charging facilities publicly available.

By the end of 2023, there were over 630,000 publicly available EV chargers in Europe while over 200,000 new charge points were reportedly added in 2024, according to the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO).

Africa lags far behind in EV adoption compared to Europe but countries like Egypt, South Africa Rwanda, and Ethiopia are making progress and rank higher than Nigeria despite the latter’s large economy.

The major challenges are inadequate power supply and charging facilities.

There are very few charging facilities publicly available in Nigeria. In addition to the charging facilities in the companies listed above, below is a list of confirmed public charging centres for EVs:

Charging Hub in Abuja

The charging point was set up through a collaboration involving the NNPC New Energies Limited (NNEL)

CAAS EV in Abuja

NADDC (Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council) Charking station in Lagos

NADDC Charking station in Sokoto

Possible EVS charging station in Abuja

Siltech E-Box charging station in Surulere, Lagos.

First Electric HQ EV Charger in Lagos

SAGLEV charging station at the Mega Plaza Shopping Mall, Victoria Island.

The absence of charging stations in major city centres discourages the adoption of EVs even by those who can afford them. However, the future seems promising.

The Lagos state government made provisions for the promotion of EVs in the year, in its transport policy launched last year.

The Lagos State Transport Policy proposes to discuss with the federal government to allow it to develop “networks of charging stations for electric vehicles to enable their effective use within the State.” According to the document, this is projected to be achieved within three years.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu, last year, pledged that his administration would boost EV adoption in Nigeria and make the country the model for EV transition in Africa. However, the spread of EVs is slow in Nigeria as other countries like South Africa, Morocco, and Kenya have overtaken Nigeria in the volume of EVs in their countries.

However, the future is promising, as more private companies target the Nigerian market. Chinese Manufacturing company GAC announced that it will launch electric cars with solid-state batteries for the Nigerian market by 2026.

The spread of EVs in Nigeria is hindered by a number of factors, notably Nigeria’s inadequate energy supply and a lack of economic capacity for the majority of the populace.