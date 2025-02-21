The Federal Government has appealed for the support of the Chinese government in diversifying Nigeria’s economy, especially in the area of establishing electric vehicle assembly plants in the country.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu called for the support in a statement following the visit of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunham to the Ministry.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu described China as one of Nigeria’s largest trade partners, saying the two countries have a long history of economic cooperation.

“In line with President Tinubu’s policy to industrialise Nigeria, we expect China’s cooperation to enable us to establish assembly plants for electric vehicles,” she stated.

Nigeria-China relationship

According to her, Nigeria is hopeful that China’s support will further strengthen not only the robust relationship that has been existing between the two countries for decades but also the President Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda which seeks to reposition the nation’s economy through diversification.

The minister expressed Nigeria’s commitment to expanding cultural relations with China.

She acknowledged that many Nigerian youth were showing increasing interest in learning to speak the Chinese Language.

“Many Nigerian universities are desirous of offering the Chinese Language as a course. Chinese has become a language of trade in the world,” she said.

While noting that Nigeria will always reciprocate the support of China multilaterally, the Minister said Nigeria also needs China’s support in the areas of digital communication, renewable energy, all aspects of digital technology, and agriculture because of food insecurity.

“Government is interested in seeing that food gets to the poorest of the poor. Government is not just talking about food but has established a separate Ministry of Livestock,” she said.

The Minister also emphasised the need for the Chinese government to remove trade tariffs for Nigeria as it has done for 33 other African countries to encourage people-to-people exchanges between both countries.

Chinese Ambassador speaks

Earlier, Yu described the ties between Nigeria and China as one that would continue to grow and expand.

Yu praised Nigeria for being a great and strategic partner to China.

“We have a comprehensive strategic partnership with Nigeria. China would want Nigeria to play a big role in the international scene.

“We want Nigeria to become a member of G-20. These will all provide opportunity for China and Nigeria to further work closely.

“China has been consistent. We give grants to many African countries and we don’t give any conditions,” Yu said.

He said President Tinubu’s first official visit to China and his participation in the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) helped to strengthen the relationship between the countries.

According to him, the two countries have worked collaboratively in several areas such as road construction, railway modernisation, power, industrial parks, and the Lekki Sea Port, among others.

He said the volume of trade between Nigeria and China surpassed 21 billion dollars in 2024, while Nigeria’s exports to the country exceeded 25%.

He added that with the manufacturing sector of the economy being central to industrialisation, the recently renewed 2 billion dollars currency swap in the area of financial cooperation would strengthen cooperation, promote bilateral trade, and investment between both countries.