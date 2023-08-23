Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, has said that he will work towards ensuring the foundation is laid for successful electric vehicle rollout in the country, as a way to cut transportation costs for Nigerians.

He said this on Tuesday, August 22 while resuming duties at the ministry. The new minister stated further that the expense of transportation is presently high due to the fuel subsidy removal.

He said:

“The Ministry of Transport must assume a leading role in improving the public transportation sector to support the numerous policies that are geared towards providing democratic dividends that are accessible to ordinary Nigerians through effective provision of public transport that is secured, affordable and convenient across the country.

“So, I am going to ensure that the mass transit system is effective and put in place. The agenda of Mr. President is renewed hope and we will make sure that with the removal of fuel subsidy, we have an effective mass transit system and see how we can procure electric vehicles so that at least the cost of transportation with even the mass transit system is reviewed downward across the country.

“I will also ensure a sustainable collaboration with related ministries, agencies, and corporate entities to reactivate the road transport and mass transit operations in the country.”

Is Nigeria ready?

In 2022, Nairametrics conducted an exclusive interview with Jelani Aliyu, the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and he said electric vehicles will allow Nigeria to meet emission reduction targets faster.

According to Aliyu, electric vehicles allow young ICT-skilled Nigerians to explore and make the technology even better because it is basically a computer on wheels.

While addressing electricity issues in Nigeria, Aliyu said the NADDC had developed 100% solar-powered, off-grid EV charging stations in Sokoto, Enugu, Lagos and Abuja.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s new Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has recently said he is committed to easing electricity bottlenecks using the 2023 Electricity Act that was passed by President Tinubu in June 2023.

Note that in May 2023, the Federal Government under former President Muhammadu Buhari committed to the goal of producing 30% locally made electric vehicles by 2033.