The federal government has announced its intention to implement a multifaceted strategy to expedite the adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions in the country.

Saidu Alkali, the Minister of Transportation, made this declaration during his speech at the commencement of the Executive session of the 18th National Council on Transportation Conference in Abeokuta on Friday.

He stated that the conference would facilitate discussions on vital transportation issues aimed at aligning the sector with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The minister emphasized the necessity to modernize the nation’s transportation systems by leading the way in green manufacturing and industrialization, with an emphasis on natural gas as a transitional fuel, in addition to other renewable energy sources.

Alkali highlighted the importance of emphasizing innovative technologies within the transportation sector to address energy challenges, while also underscoring the significance of promoting sustainability and fostering economic growth.

“Another transportation solution is in engendering innovative and transformative initiatives for the development of new renewable energy sources and Smart city concepts.

“Consciously prioritizing budgetary appropriation to tackle energy challenges and creating incentives to attract private sector investment in de-carbonization and other alternative technology,” he said.

More insight

Furthermore, the minister revealed that the Federal Ministry of Transportation has made significant technological advancements aimed at promoting environmentally and economically sustainable transportation solutions nationwide.

Alkali highlighted the ministry’s development of a comprehensive National Land Transport Policy, which extensively addresses components such as alternative energy and climate change considerations.

“This policy draft has reached 80% completion and we are looking forward to inviting you all to brainstorm and finalize the draft policy for onward transmission to the Federal Executive Council for approval,” he said.