The Federal Government has allocated N29.54 billion to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the provision of kits, transportation and feeding for corp members in the 2025 fiscal year.

This provision is categorized under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development as part of the Miscellaneous expenditure for NYSC in the N49.74 trillion proposed budget for 2025.

Other expenditures under the Miscellaneous section for NYSC in the proposed budget include N104.56 million for honorarium and sitting allowances, as well as N165 million for publicity and advertisement.

Another significant allocation includes N50 million for postage and couriers service, N730 million for sporting activities, and N30 million for service-wide training on Government Integrated Financial Management Information (GIFMIS).

More insights

Other notable allocations for NYSC include the N2.2 billion in the proposed budget for financial charges. This comprises a breakdown of N961.28 million earmarked for bank charges and N1.25 billion for insurance premiums.

An allocation of N45 million has been made for the procurement and installation of three sets of borehole materials in NYSC orientation camps in the proposed budget. This initiative aims to improve water supply infrastructure, thereby enhancing the living conditions in the camps.

Additionally, N120 million has been earmarked for the acquisition of 1,000 double bunk beds to improve accommodation facilities for corps members. This initiative aims to address overcrowding issues and ensure a more comfortable stay in the camps.

Another key initiative in the budget is the N520 million allocated for the purchase of four ambulance buses. These vehicles are expected to improve emergency medical services in the camps, ensuring the safety of corps members.

An allocation of N97.34 million in the proposed budget is dedicated to the purchase of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training materials, while N426.24 million has been allocated for the purchase of teaching and learning aid equipment for the NYSC. These provisions aim to enhance the educational and vocational support provided to corps members.

Also, N28.9 million has been allocated for the procurement and installation of one set of Man o’ War equipment in the orientation camp, aimed at enhancing security and ensuring the safety of corps members during their service.

Additionally, N35 million is allocated for the purchase of 1,000 life jackets for corps members. This ongoing project is to improve the overall welfare and address critical safety infrastructure needs across NYSC camps.