The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and other agencies, is offering 10 exciting job opportunities across the country.

These roles, according to Immigration News Canada (INC), are available in various departments, and provide a chance to work at some of the country’s most iconic sites.

Whether you are a seasoned professional or a student looking for experience, these positions offer competitive salaries and the opportunity to contribute to the preservation of Canada’s national landmarks.

Available positions across Canada

Parks Canada is hiring for roles that include everything from visitor services to administrative positions. Some jobs involve on-site work, meaning relocation is required, while others offer hybrid options.

Below are key details about the positions now open for application:

Parks Canada Hiring for Visitor Services and Communication Roles

One of the standout positions is for a Communications Assistant in Southwestern Ontario. This position involves social media outreach and promoting heritage sites like Fort George, HMCS Haida, and Point Pelee National Park.

The role is hybrid and located in Hamilton, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Leamington, or Amherstburg, Ontario. The closing date for this job is January 31st, 2025, and the hourly wage is $18.42.

Another position available is a Visitor Services Attendant II role with the Coastal BC Field Unit. This job involves helping visitors at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve in British Columbia. Responsibilities include customer service, safety briefings, and offering information about the park.

This role is based in locations such as Bamfield, Tofino, and Ucluelet, BC, and the closing date is January 9, 2025. Hourly wages range from $27.47 to $29.85.

Administrative and HR jobs available at Parks Canada

For those with organizational skills, Parks Canada is also hiring for administrative positions to support operations at Jasper National Park in Alberta. There are roles at various levels, including CR-04 and AS-01, with salaries ranging from $57,397 to $69,317. The closing date for applications is January 5th, 2025.

Additionally, there is a Human Resources Administrative Assistant position available in Halifax and Maitland Bridge, Nova Scotia. The role involves supporting HR functions for the Mainland Nova Scotia Field Unit. The closing date for this role is January 16th, 2025, with a salary range of $61,980 to $69,317.

Visit link for more information on how to apply.

Student opportunities in Parks Canada locations

Parks Canada also has openings for students, including Student Field Technician roles in Banff National Park, Alberta. This position provides hands-on experience in conservation and monitoring wildlife and ecosystems. The position offers a salary between $22.56 and $27.68 per hour and the closing date is January 8th, 2025.

Several other student positions are available across Ontario, Manitoba, and New Brunswick, including at Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site and Fundy National Park.

These roles are ideal for students looking to gain experience in conservation, heritage presentation, and tourism. Salaries for these positions range from $17.36 to $27.68 per hour.

Visit link to know more.

Maintenance and visitor facility roles at iconic parks

For those interested in maintenance work, there are positions for Maintenance Worker II & III in Jasper National Park and Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. These roles involve maintaining park infrastructure and facilities, ensuring that they remain operational and safe for visitors. The closing date for applications is January 9th, 2025, and the hourly salary ranges from $27.30 to $31.73.

Other visitor services roles, such as Visitor Facilities Attendant and Visitor Services Attendant, are also open in Jasper National Park and Lake Louise. These positions involve maintaining cleanliness and supporting park visitors. The closing date for these roles is January 6, 2025.

Visit link for more information on how to apply.

How to apply

INC informs that in order to apply for any of these positions, visit the Parks Canada Careers Page to view the full job descriptions and eligibility criteria.

Be sure to tailor your application to highlight your relevant skills and experience. These roles provide a great opportunity to start 2025 with a rewarding and adventurous career.