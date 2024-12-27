Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, has hit a roadblock after crossing the $100,000 psychological barrier.

Currently trading at approximately $96,000, it has fallen short of its December 17 peak of $108,000, leaving investors searching for opportunities in other corners of the crypto space, particularly Web3 gaming.

Bitcoin is yet to cross the $100,000 mark for the past seven days raising concerns over the return of the psychological barrier which the crypto asset struggled to cross for the entire length of November.

There are several factors leading to this new stagnation by the crypto asset and they are as follows.

Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin’s Stagnation Below $100K

The recent pullback in Bitcoin’s price has been attributed to several factors, all of which have dampened buying momentum and market sentiment:

Impact of Federal Reserve Policies

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s tighter monetary policy has weighed heavily on high-risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. With rising interest rates reducing liquidity, the appetite for Bitcoin has diminished, putting downward pressure on its price. Increased Withdrawal Activity

Bitcoin’s rally toward $100,000 triggered significant profit-taking across the market. Both short-term traders and long-term holders seized the opportunity to cash out, contributing to the current price stagnation. Regulatory Uncertainty

The lack of clear crypto regulations, especially in the United States, continues to create uncertainty for investors. This regulatory ambiguity has disrupted market confidence and compounded the challenges facing the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. Seasonal Market Trends

Historically, December is a volatile month for cryptocurrencies, often characterized by heightened corrections and portfolio reshuffling ahead of the new year. This seasonal pattern has further contributed to Bitcoin’s recent price turbulence.

Market Shifts Toward Web3 Gaming

As Bitcoin struggles to regain upward momentum, attention is shifting to the growing Web3 gaming sector. This emerging space is seen as a beacon of hope for innovation and new opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.

Combining blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, Web3 projects have begun attracting significant interest from investors seeking fresh growth avenues.

With Bitcoin facing headwinds from macroeconomic factors, regulatory challenges, and seasonal corrections, the spotlight is turning to alternative sectors like Web3 gaming to reinvigorate market optimism and drive the next wave of growth in the crypto space.

What to Know

The stagnant trend is expected to reverse as Donald Trump takes office next month with a potential Bitcoin reserve for the United States in the offing. Donald Trump believes the United States must head the Global crypto movement and counter the growing influence of China in the space.

Bitcoin at the moment is exchanging hands for $95,990 remaining unchanged for the past 24 hours.