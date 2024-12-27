Trillions of dollars are traded daily on the global foreign exchange (FX) market, making it one of the largest and most liquid financial markets worldwide.

The harsh truth is that many retail forex traders fail in the long run, despite the market’s allure of large profits and financial freedom.

The three largest players in the FX market—JP Morgan, UBS, and Deutsche Bank—account for about one-third of all foreign exchange transactions globally.

Many retail traders enter the forex market hoping to make quick money, driven by flashy advertisements and overstated claims.

Sadly, the truth is much more nuanced. Deep knowledge of market dynamics, technical and fundamental analysis, and trading psychology are essential for forex trading.

Traders frequently make snap judgments that often lead to ongoing losses without adequate training and planning.

Short-term FX trading typically has a very low statistical edge compared to investing based on fundamentals over longer periods. Because markets are efficiently priced, predicting short-term price movements is largely left to chance.

Almost no retail traders can outperform the market over an extended period using such a strategy.

Overconfidence and Emotions: Short-term traders are hindered by human psychology. Overconfident traders believe they are more knowledgeable than the market. Trading discipline is also impacted by emotional biases, such as loss aversion.

Poorly thought-out entries and exits are the result of these psychological traps. Losses accumulate quickly and can wipe out accounts with increased trading activity.

Costs: Commissions, fees, bid-ask spreads, and software are just a few of the relatively high direct and indirect expenses associated with short-term trading that reduce profits.

Consistent profit is made even more difficult by these expenses, which have a far greater impact than frequent trades with thin profit margins.

Short-term capital gains are also more heavily taxed in Western countries.

Unrealistic Expectations: Many amateur traders are seduced by the idea of making a lot of money quickly by outperforming the professionals.

Short-term trading is dominated by large institutional investors and quant firms, who have access to vast datasets and cutting-edge technologies that retail traders cannot match.

Breaking the Curse

Forex trading has the potential to be lucrative, but timeframes must be considered. Short-term profitability, as measured in days or weeks, is difficult to achieve.

However, it is typically much easier to be profitable over several years when you have a sizable sum of money to leverage and a solid risk management system in place.

Most retail forex traders don’t stay in the business for more than a few months or years.

Professional forex traders minimize their losses and make significant gains when their currency predictions are accurate. But for the most part, retail traders do the exact opposite: they make modest gains on several positions before holding onto a losing trade for too long and suffering a sizable loss.

Maintaining a highly leveraged losing position carries the greatest risk of losing more than your initial investment.

To turn a profit, you must consistently outperform other players, starting from a disadvantage. Retail traders currently have very little chance of long-term success and often rely on strategies built by forex brokers’ platforms.

They educate themselves for this game, spend most of their time developing winning strategies, and occasionally apply the game’s rules.

Additionally, they have access to larger datasets to develop strategies and advanced hardware. Despite all of the drawbacks, one can still be profitable if they limit their use of leverage (no higher than 0.5), avoid trying to trade constantly (all trades start at a loss), and only trade when they have a strategy with favorable odds. They should also track their strategy and study past performance.

Conclusion

There isn’t a foolproof plan to consistently generate profits in the real world. Aspiring retail forex traders would be better off understanding why the odds are stacked against them and how to overcome the underlying biases.

Spend time gradually developing a winning plan. Additionally, by concentrating on a few currency pairs, traders can streamline their approach and lower risks by utilizing tight stop-losses.