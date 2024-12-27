As 2024 draws close, Annuva Homes Limited stands tall as a Lagos-based real estate market leader, setting benchmarks in property development, client satisfaction, and innovative investment solutions.

The year has been nothing short of extraordinary, with achievements that underscore the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional residential and commercial properties tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

From successfully sold-out projects to groundbreaking developments still in progress, Annuva Homes has consistently proven itself as a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and vision. Here’s a comprehensive look at the milestones, services, and projects that have defined us in 2024.

Some of Our Milestones Achieved in 2024

Sold-Out Success: Back of Lighthouse, Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos

One of the highlights of 2024 was the successful sale of all six units of 4 & 5-bedroom semi-detached and fully detached duplexes at Back of Lighthouse, Orchid Road, Lekki. These premium properties were designed to meet the highest standards of comfort and functionality, attracting discerning buyers who recognised their immense value. The swift sell-out of this project is a testament to the brand’s appeal and ability to deliver on promises. Expansion of Off-Plan Properties

Annuva Homes has taken bold strides in the off-plan market, launching and advancing the construction of key projects such as:

Galleria Mall: A commercial hub designed to cater to thriving businesses in Lekki.

Galleria Apartments: Luxurious 2-bedroom apartments offering modern living at its finest, just right behind the Galleria Mall.

E-Mart Extension Mall: A prime retail development located beside the original E-Mart Mall, offering unparalleled investment opportunities at off-plan prices.

3. Introduction of Ajah Mall

In response to the growing demand for commercial spaces in strategic locations, we unveiled Ajah Mall, featuring 132 shop units. Positioned in the heart of Ajah’s busy business district, this project has quickly become a sought-after investment for entrepreneurs and business owners looking to establish or expand their ventures.

4. Customer-Centric Innovations

This year, we introduced flexible payment plans and tailored solutions to make homeownership and investment accessible to a wider audience. Whether purchasing a premium apartment or securing a commercial space, clients have been empowered with options that align with their financial goals.

Our Properties Speak for Themselves

We have curated a diverse portfolio that caters to various lifestyle and business needs, reflecting our deep understanding of the Lagos real estate market.

Residential Properties

Galleria Apartments : Located in Lekki, these 2-bedroom units redefine modern living with their elegant designs, spacious layouts, and proximity to Galleria Mall.

Admiralty Homes Estate : Offering 4-bedroom units of fully and semi-detached duplexes, this gated estate combines premium, privacy and security in one of Lagos' most desirable locations.

Dave's Apartments & Terraces: Stylish and comfortable homes ideal for families and individuals looking for a balance of premium and functionality.

Platinum Terraces: Located in Ikate, these 33-unit premium terraces offer a blend of premium and comfort, complete with ample parking, a playground, and modern amenities within a gated and serviced estate.

Commercial Spaces

Ajah Mall: Designed to be a thriving business hub, this mall provides ample parking, advanced security, and a strategic location for retailers and entrepreneurs.

E-Mart Extension Mall: Positioned beside the highly successful E-Mart Mall, this off-plan project promises significant returns for investors.

Dave's Mall : Located on Gombo Road, this commercial development offers businesses a chance to thrive in a high-traffic area.

Galleria Mall: A modern commercial space in Lekki, designed for businesses to flourish with high visibility, strategic location, ample parking, and a vibrant customer base. It's right in front of Galleria Apartments.

We are Beyond Buying and Selling

What sets us apart is our commitment to providing a seamless experience for clients at every stage of their property journey.

Off-Plan Investments: Buyers can secure properties during the construction phase at competitive prices, with the added benefit of customization options. After-Sales Support: We ensure that clients are supported with documentation, property management advice, and ongoing customer care. Flexible Payment Plans: We understand that financial flexibility is key to empowering clients and have introduced payment options that cater to diverse budgets. Expert Guidance: From consultations to guided property tours, our team is dedicated to helping clients make informed decisions that align with their goals.

Innovation and Sustainability in Real Estate

At Annuva Homes, we recognise the importance of innovation and sustainability in shaping the future of real estate. This year, the company has taken significant steps to incorporate eco-friendly designs, efficient waste management systems, and smart home technologies into its projects.

The ongoing construction of Galleria Apartments, Galleria Mall and E-Mart Extension Mall reflects these principles, with features like energy-efficient lighting, clean water systems, and modern infrastructure that enhance the overall quality of life for occupants and visitors.

We are Well-Positioned for the Future

Under the visionary leadership of the MD/CEO, Bldr. David Osungbohun, Annuva Homes has consistently set benchmarks in the Lagos real estate industry. The company’s forward-thinking approach has not only earned it the trust of clients but also positioned it as a pioneer in creating properties that meet the demands of modern living and working.

Looking ahead, we plan to:

Expand our portfolio to include more premium and affordable housing options.

Introduce mixed-use developments that integrate residential, commercial, and recreational spaces.

Leverage technology to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Why Annuva Homes is the Brand to Trust

Reputation for Excellence: With a track record of successful projects and satisfied clients, we are a brand synonymous with quality and reliability. Strategic Locations: Every property is carefully positioned to offer convenience, accessibility, and growth potential. Client-Focused Approach: From flexible payment plans to after-sales support, we prioritise the needs of our clients. Innovative Solutions: Annuva Homes is shaping the future of real estate in Lagos by embracing sustainability and technology. Visionary Leadership: The company’s growth and success are driven by the leadership of Bldr. David Osungbohun, whose commitment to excellence inspires the entire team.

As the year ends, we invite prospective buyers and investors to explore the incredible opportunities available within our portfolio. Whether it’s a premium home at Galleria Apartments, a thriving business space at Ajah Mall, or an investment at E-Mart Extension Mall, there’s something for everyone. Check out our properties here.

Learn more about us at www.annuvahomes.com or visit our office at Annuva Mall, beside Royal Pine Estate, Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos.

