At Annuva Homes, we believe in creating exceptional spaces that combine premium, affordability, functionality, and unparalleled value.

With a range of prestigious properties across Lekki and Ajah, Lagos, our mission is to provide homeowners and investors with premium and affordable housing with options that fit their lifestyle and investment goals.

Each Annuva property is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and designed to offer a premium experience while ensuring convenience, security, and ultimate comfort.

Whether you’re looking for a modern apartment, a prime commercial space, or an affordable home, Annuva Homes is your gateway to premium real estate in Lagos. And here’s the best part—we’re currently offering mouth-watering discounts on our properties, so now is the perfect time to make your dream home or business space a reality!

Our Services

Annuva Homes offers a comprehensive suite of real estate services tailored to meet the needs of today’s market. From residential developments to commercial investments, we provide:

Premium and Affordable Residential Properties – Spacious apartments, terraces, and duplexes in prime locations.

Commercial Spaces – Strategically located malls and office spaces designed to attract and accommodate diverse businesses.

Property Investment Solutions – High-value real estate opportunities ideal for investors seeking promising returns.

Each service is backed by a commitment to quality and integrity, making Annuva Homes a trusted name in Lagos real estate.

Learn more about our services here

Our Properties

Annuva Homes proudly offers a portfolio of stunning properties designed to deliver an exceptional experience. Here’s an overview of our premier properties:

1. Dave’s Mall – A modern commercial hub on Ogombo Road, Ajah, Lagos, designed for thriving businesses with ample parking and accessibility.

2. Dave’s Apartments – Located behind Dave’s Mall, this property features twenty-four 2-bedroom flats and four 3-bedroom penthouses, offering luxury living with fully-fitted kitchens, en-suite rooms, and spacious interiors.

3. Dave’s Terraces – Eight 3-bedroom flats in a gated estate on Ogombo Road, ideal for families seeking both comfort and community.