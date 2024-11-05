We have noted the media briefing conducted by the National Action Plan for Electoral Reform on 28th October 2024.

The media briefing took place in a leased venue within our premises (Novare Central Office training hall), featuring the name and logo of Novare Real Estate Nigeria Limited on the backdrop.

This statement disassociates Novare Real Estate Nigeria Limited from the aforementioned media briefing and the political opinions and positions articulated by the National Action Plan for Electoral Reform at that briefing.

The National Action Plan for Electoral Reform rented one of our training rooms, which had our name and branding on the walls, for a press conference.

The presence of our name and branding on the media briefing backdrop implies that Novare organised or sponsored the press conference, which is inaccurate. Novare Real Estate Nigeria maintains a non-partisan stance and had no involvement in the media briefing.

Novare Real Estate Nigeria Ltd remains a good corporate citizen and will continue to focus on its business objectives of commercial real estate development and management.