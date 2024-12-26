Donald Trump’s net worth soared by $3.7 billion in 2024, a year marked by his political comeback as President-elect and a meteoric rise in the valuation of Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

At the start of the year, Trump’s net worth stood at $2.5 billion, down from previous highs during his first presidency.

By December, his fortune had climbed to $6.2 billion, driven largely by his 60% stake in TMTG, which went public in March through a reverse merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

The move sent TMTG’s stock soaring, briefly pushing Trump’s wealth to $7 billion within days of trading.

The former president’s financial comeback also restored his place on the Forbes 400 list of America’s richest individuals after a three-year absence. By October, he ranked 319th with a net worth of $4.3 billion, reaffirming his status as one of the country’s wealthiest figures.

Trump’s wealth, however, remained tied to the volatile performance of TMTG shares. The company’s stock fluctuated throughout the year, influenced by Trump’s political and legal battles. Notable spikes included a $1 billion jump in July after an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally and an $8 billion peak in October as the odds of his election victory improved.

What to know

Setbacks were equally significant. In April, Trump’s net worth dipped to $3.67 billion as TMTG shares hit their lowest point of the year. In May, his wealth dropped by $300 million following a jury conviction on 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money trial.

Legal and financial challenges continue to loom over Trump’s empire. He owes over $1.5 billion in liabilities, including $454 million from a New York fraud judgment. His personal wealth is also under scrutiny due to TMTG’s classification as a “meme stock,” which relies heavily on internet-driven hype rather than underlying business fundamentals.

Despite reporting a $19 million net loss in November, the company remains a cornerstone of Trump’s financial strategy.

Beyond TMTG, Trump’s portfolio includes $1.1 billion in real estate holdings, encompassing skyscrapers, hotels, and golf courses worldwide. He also generates income from licensing deals and product sales, ranging from branded colognes to Trump-themed NFTs.

Despite financial volatility and ongoing legal troubles, Trump has leveraged his political brand to bolster his business ventures, becoming the only U.S. politician to amass such wealth from his public and private roles. As President-elect, his net worth continues to grow, reaching $6.51 billion in mid-December as he began transitioning to the presidency.

While critics question the sustainability of his financial empire, Trump’s ability to blend politics and business has established his position as a billionaire president-elect, underscoring his enduring influence in both spheres.