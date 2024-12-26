The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized 2,139.55 kilograms of cocaine and arrested four drug lords, forfeited VGC properties, N67million, and $50,000 during a 2022 operation at a residential estate in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Following the operation, the Federal High Court in Lagos, presided over by Justice Yellim Bogoro, subsequently sentenced them to various jail terms totalling twenty-eight (28) years with hard labour and ordered the forfeiture of luxury properties and millions in cash tied to their illicit activities.

According to Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, the convicts—71-year-old Soji Jubril Oke, 55-year-old Wasiu Akinade, 67-year-old Emmanuel Arinze Chukwu, and 44-year-old Jamaican national Kelvin Christopher Smith, faced six counts in charge number: FHC/L/607C/2022 in October and December 2022.

“The trial of a fifth suspect, Oguntolure Sunday, is ongoing and the charges border on conspiracy to form and operate a drug trafficking organization (DTO); management and financing of a DTO; importation and possession of 2,139.55 kilograms of cocaine, among others,” Babafemi explained.

The operation

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, NDLEA operatives conducted an intelligence-led raid on 6 Olukuola Crescent, Solebo Estate, Ikorodu, seizing the cocaine—the largest singular seizure in Nigeria’s history.

“Between the night of September 18 and the morning of September 19, the cartel leaders were apprehended at various hideouts and hotels across Lagos,” Babafemi said.

Convictions and sentences

Following over two years of diligent prosecution, Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Lagos handed down the following sentences:

Kelvin Christopher Smith: 4 years with hard labor.

Emmanuel Arinze Chukwu: 16 years with hard labor.

Soji Jubril Oke: 5 years with hard labor.

Wasiu Akinade: 3 years with hard labor.

The court also offered varying fines to some of the convicts, while one was sentenced to serve the full sentence without the option of a fine.

Additionally, the convicts were ordered to forfeit several assets, including:

A grey Toyota Tacoma SUV (Registration Number AAA-734HT) registered to Emmanuel Chukwu.

$50,000 USD owned by Emmanuel Chukwu.

N55,099,509.50 in Chukwu’s account.

N9,003,168.06 linked to Wasiu Akinade.

N3,052,295.20 associated with Akinade.

The Agency also in another suit marked FHC/L/MISC/672/2024 and filed before Justice Bogoro on 9th December 2024 after an initial interim forfeiture order, secured the final forfeiture of two houses linked to members of the drug cartel.

According to the trial court: “An Order of final forfeiture and confiscation is granted in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Landed Property/House Number 6 Olokunola Street, Sholebo Estate, Ikorodu Lagos, Lagos State, as contained in Exhibit NDLEA 2A, 2B, and 2C attached to this application used for the storage and concealment of 2,139.55kg (More Than Two Tons) Cocaine, an illicit substance similar to Heroin and LSD.

“An Order of final forfeiture and confiscation is granted in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria for the landed property at House Number J9, Road 3, Close 1, Victoria Garden City (VGC) Estate, Lagos State, as detailed in Exhibit NDLEA 3. This property is reasonably believed to have been purchased with proceeds derived from trafficking in illicit drugs (proceeds of crime), as stated in Relief 1 of this Motion.

“An Order is granted directing the sale or disposal by any other means provided by law of the forfeited House/Landed Property by the Applicant and the payment of the proceeds therefrom to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

NDLEA commendations

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the agency’s officers for their relentless efforts in dismantling the cartel.

“This case is a historic blow to drug cartels. It sends a strong warning that traffickers will not only go to jail but also lose all their investments and assets acquired through their criminal trade,” he emphasized.

Babafemi concluded, “This landmark seizure and prosecution demonstrate NDLEA’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and ensuring justice is served.”