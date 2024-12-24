President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described his administration’s decision to raise the national minimum wage from ₦35,000 to ₦70,000 as a critical step in the fight against corruption.

Speaking during his first presidential media chat on Monday, Tinubu explained that paying workers a living wage is a practical mechanism to deter corruption.

“There are so many anti-corruption mechanisms that you can put in place that will help people not to be corrupt,” Tinubu stated. “Pay them good and living wages. I have moved from ₦35,000 to ₦70,000. To me, that is anti-corruption.”

The President emphasized that providing adequate compensation to workers reduces the temptation to engage in unethical practices, thereby fostering integrity in both public and private sectors.

Some Tinubu’s critics have maintained his administration has been lax in the fight against corruption.

On 29 July 2024, President Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law, ending months of deliberations between government authorities, labour unions, and the private sector.

More money to states, LGAs

The President elaborated on his administration’s commitment to fostering transparency and accountability in governance, highlighting significant strides in resource allocation and financial openness.

According to him, one of the key measures taken is the equitable disbursement of funds to states and local government areas, aimed at empowering them to meet developmental goals and address pressing needs at the grassroots level.

“I’ve given more money to the states and local government levels,” Tinubu said, emphasizing his administration’s focus on decentralizing financial resources for broader impact. “I’ve been transparent with my earnings. There is publication as to how much this country is making,” he added, reaffirming his dedication to maintaining open and honest governance practices.

The President pointed out that financial transparency serves as a foundation for building trust between the government and its citizens. By openly publishing national earnings and ensuring accountability in the allocation of funds, Tinubu aims to create a governance framework where citizens are well-informed about the nation’s financial standing and how resources are utilized.

Addressing Corruption Through Asset Recovery

Commenting on the recent discovery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of 735 houses allegedly owned by a former public official in Abuja, Tinubu acknowledged the importance of such recoveries in the fight against corruption.

“You don’t know how long it has started?” Tinubu said, reflecting on the history of such activities. “He did fantastic infrastructure. He has a roll of houses, but you get it. That is anti-corruption. We got it for the public. The ability to stem corruption is part of the EFCC.”

Tinubu praised the EFCC’s efforts in recovering assets for public use, signaling the administration’s intent to repurpose ill-gotten properties for the greater good.

What you should know

In December 2024, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the FCT High Court issued a final forfeiture order granting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ownership of a massive estate situated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The confiscated property, sprawling across 150,500 square meters and comprising 753 units of duplexes and other residential apartments, marks the largest single asset recovery by the EFCC since its establishment in 2003.