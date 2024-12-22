The Federal Government has announced the lifting of the five-year ban on mining activities in Zamfara State.

The decision, aimed at rejuvenating the local economy and addressing the region’s security challenges, was made public by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The mining ban, imposed in 2021, was intended to curtail the alarming rise in banditry and illegal mining operations, which were believed to have fueled insecurity and contributed to a shadow economy that financed criminal groups.

Over the years, Zamfara became synonymous with the artisanal mining of gold and other valuable minerals, attracting both local and international attention. However, the ban stifled legitimate mining ventures and left the region’s economy in a precarious state.

“The previous ban, intended to address security concerns linked to illegal mining and banditry, inadvertently allowed illegal miners to exploit our resources. With the lifting of the ban, I believe Zamfara’s mining sector can now contribute meaningfully to national revenue and enable better regulation of mining activities, combating illegal operations more effectively,” Alake noted.

Background

In March 2021, following the rise in banditry in Zamfara state, Former President Muhammadu Buhari declared Zamfara a no-fly zone and also approved a ban on mining activities in the state until further notice.

The then National Security Adviser, Maj Gen, Babagana Monguno (retd) said that all non-state actors have been placed under surveillance warning the Federal Government will not hesitate to use kinetic means to restore normalcy in the country.

Monguno also said the federal government has approved the deployment of heavy military presence in the state, directing all defence and intelligence organisations to ensure the country does not slide into anarchy.

The NSA also said President Buhari has charged the new service chiefs to reclaim all areas controlled by bandits, insurgents and kidnappers.

“We are not going to be blackmailed. The government has the responsibility to assert its will.

“Citizens can reside wherever they want to reside. Anybody who is a criminal should be brought to book. The President has also warned against ethnic profiling. We have had enough of chaos. Any individual that thinks he can cause disunity should have a rethink,” Monguno said.

The resumption of mining in Zamfara is expected to unlock substantial economic opportunities. With many people in the state directly or indirectly dependent on mining, the sector’s revival could provide jobs, spur infrastructure development, and attract foreign investments.

However, the government faces the challenge of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability and social equity. Mining, particularly gold, is known to have significant environmental impacts if not managed properly.

Alake’s full statement

“After over five years of restrictions, I am pleased to announce the lifting of the ban on mining exploration in Zamfara State, thanks to significant security improvements. This decision comes after recognizing the state’s vast mineral wealth, including gold, lithium, and copper, which can greatly benefit our national economy.

“The previous ban, intended to address security concerns linked to illegal mining and banditry, inadvertently allowed illegal miners to exploit our resources.

“With the lifting of the ban, I believe Zamfara’s mining sector can now contribute meaningfully to national revenue and enable better regulation of mining activities, combating illegal operations more effectively. Looking ahead to 2025, we aim to introduce policies to revitalize the mining sector, consolidate reforms, and create a more favorable investment environment for sustainable growth.”