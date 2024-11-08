The Federal Government has declined the proposal to establish the Nigeria Mines Ranger Service (NMRS), intended to combat illegal and artisanal mining according to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Ministries of Solid Minerals Development, Justice, and Interior, along with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), argue that the new agency would overlap with the NSCDC’s responsibilities.

At a public hearing in Abuja on Thursday, Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, voiced concerns, recommending instead to strengthen the existing Special Mines Surveillance Task Force (SMSTF).

Fagbemi was represented by Dr. Patrick Eoyan, Director of Legal Services in the ministry.

They further recommended the use of technology, such as drones, to enhance surveillance.

The bill, introduced by Senator Ogoshi Onawo (PDP-Nasarawa), sought to establish specialized security for mining operations and enforce mining regulations.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Diket Plang (APC-Plateau), emphasized the importance of laws that support security, productivity, and national unity.

He encouraged lawmakers to revise existing laws to advance the nation’s progress, productivity, and the welfare and security of citizens.

Sen. Akapbio, “Let the process of exploiting and extracting mineral resources not be detrimental to lives. It should be productive for the economy. It should also improve the standard of living of Nigerians”

What you should know

In a recent development, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, announced plans to establish a dedicated mining police force. According to him, this force would operate across the solid mineral sector as well as the marine and blue economy.

He specified that the special police force would be overseen by the Ministry of Solid Minerals, with its personnel directly accountable to ministry officials.

There have also been plans to deploy a special security outfit in specific zones where insecurity has significantly weakened economic activities, especially in the agricultural sector.

In February, the National Economic Council (NEC) outlined plans to establish agro-rangers as a short-term measure to address insecurity in food-producing regions, pending the implementation of state police as a long-term solution.