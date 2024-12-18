The Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), in partnership with the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), has begun implementing Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems to address emissions in Nigeria.

This was made known by Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, Director-General of the NCCC, highlighting the importance of the initiative at an inception workshop to implement MRV for Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Maduekwe noted that Nigeria, as a global methane champion, has prioritized reducing methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas classified as a short-lived climate pollutant (SLCP).

She further emphasized the country’s focus on the oil and gas, agriculture, and waste sectors to achieve this goal as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

“We know that if you do not measure something, you are not able to know what it is you need to do. Monitoring, reporting, and verification are crucial for identifying how much methane we have been able to reduce as a country,” she stated

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Maduekwe referenced the black carbon emissions in Rivers State, which have significant health impacts. “

“When we talk about short-lived climate pollutants, we are addressing something that directly affects human health. These pollutants, though short-lived in the atmosphere, have a devastating impact compared to carbon dioxide,” she said.

More insights

Ms. Catalina Etcheverry, Programme Management Officer of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), highlighted the coalition’s role in supporting countries like Nigeria in reducing SLCPs, including methane, hydrofluorocarbons, black carbon, and tropospheric ozone.

“To limit warming to 1.5 degrees, countries must significantly reduce both short-lived climate pollutants and carbon dioxide across all sectors by 2030,” Etcheverry explained. She noted that SLCPs account for 45% of current warming but have a shorter atmospheric lifespan, meaning reductions can yield climate benefits within two decades.

“We are pleased that Nigeria is now tracking and monitoring SLCPs across key sectors. This is essential for transparency and will determine whether Nigeria is on track to achieve its long-term goals under the Paris Agreement,” Etcheverry added.

Dr. Jude Samuelson, Head of Environment at SDN, explained that the workshop, funded by CCAC, aims to integrate MRV into Nigeria’s national framework. Samuelson emphasized the importance of building a robust MRV framework to accurately track SLCPs, such as methane and black carbon.

“The overall objective is to enhance Nigeria’s capacity to incorporate SLCPs into its national MRV framework to support accurate reporting,” Samuelson said.

This initiative is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s efforts to mitigate the effects of short-lived climate pollutants, reduce emissions, and contribute to global climate goals.

What you should know

About a year ago, the Lagos State Government had set ambitious methane reduction targets, aiming for a 15-20% cut by 2030 and 45% by 2035. These targets highlight Lagos’ commitment to combating climate change and advancing sustainability.

As a global methane champion, Nigeria is aligning with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition’s (CCAC) goal to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

The MRV system will focus on emissions from oil and gas, agriculture, and waste sectors, identified as the main contributors to methane emissions in Nigeria.

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, contributes significantly to global warming and air pollution. Reducing it will improve air quality, protect public health, and align with Nigeria’s climate goals.