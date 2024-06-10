President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new leadership in the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) with Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe as the interim Director-General/Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement was made through a state house press release on Sunday.

According to the press release, the move aligns with Tinubu’s commitment to boost investor confidence, unlock sustainable economic value through climate finance instruments, and actualise Nigeria’s Green industrial zone vision.

The new leadership

Dr. Maduekwe, 39, holds a Bachelor of Law degree and Master’s degree in Environmental Law & Policy from the University of Dundee in the UK, and a doctorate degree in Law from the University of Hull.

President Tinubu has also appointed her as the co-chairperson of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

Her background spans over 15 years in climate policy development and project implementation, including her previous role as Nigeria’s National Coordinator for Climate Parliament, an international network focused on climate crisis mitigation and renewable energy transition.

She was also the legal adviser to the Director General of the NCCC.

Additionally, President Tinubu has appointed Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, 40, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance & Stakeholder Engagement.

The President also approved Shelleng to assume the position of the secretary of the Intergovernmental Committee of the National Carbon Market Activation Plan and to serve as a member of the presidential committee on climate action and green economic solutions, as well as the steering committee on project Evergreen.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and has served in leading roles across multiple financial institutions.

He was the head of business development for Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company Plc (NMRC) before he was appointed as senior special assistant to the President.

Completing the trio of appointments is Mr. Olamide Fagbuji, 44, appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations.

Fagbuji, a policy analyst and computer scientist, will oversee the digitalization of procurement processes and operational optimization initiatives at the NCCC Secretariat.

These appointments, effective immediately, align with President Tinubu’s vision for green industrial development and climate action, aimed at achieving sustainable growth and national prosperity.

The President anticipates that the new appointees will bring their expertise and discipline to bear on these critical assignments, further advancing Nigeria’s position in the global fight against climate change.

What you should know

Formally instituted under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2010, the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) was tasked with coordinating Nigeria’s response to climate change, aligning policies, strategies, and actions across various sectors to mitigate its impacts and capitalize on opportunities for adaptation and resilience.

The inception of the NCCC coincided with a growing recognition of climate change as a pressing issue of global significance.

Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, stood at the forefront of climate vulnerability, facing threats ranging from desertification and drought to coastal erosion and extreme weather events. Under the leadership of President Jonathan, the NCCC embarked on an agenda aimed at mainstreaming climate considerations into national development planning.

Over the years, the NCCC evolved to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the climate landscape.

This included initiatives to enhance climate governance, capacity-building efforts to empower stakeholders at all levels, and partnerships with international organizations, civil society, and the private sector to leverage expertise and resources towards climate action.