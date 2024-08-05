Determined protesters have continued their demonstration into the fifth day of the EndBadGovernance and Hunger protest in major Nigerian cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Kaduna, despite President Tinubu’s speech calling for a suspension of the social demonstration.

Nairametrics had earlier reported on Sunday that Tinubu delivered a nationwide address calling on citizens to suspend the public demonstration, adding that he had heard their concerns “loud and clear.”

However, on Monday, the protesters stormed major cities in Nigeria including Ojota in Lagos, Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna and other cities in the country.

In Lagos, video footage and eyewitnesses captured demonstrators with their placards along Freedom Park, Ojota.

Similarly, protesters were also seen holding Russian flags near the Nyanya bridge, a suburb in Abuja, the country’s capital.

The protest which is expected to run for ten days tagged 10 Days of Rage centred around the high cost of living amid 18 years of high inflation.

Lagos Government Appeal

Following the president’s address on Sunday, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the protesters for being orderly and peaceful, declaring that the protest is over in Lagos.

The governor also directed that despite the stoppage of the protest, the dialogue and engagements that the state government initiated prior to the action must continue.

“Your stoppage of the protest today is a crystal clear affirmation of the fact that you know your collective voice has been heard by the government. What you have done is not only noble but the civilized thing to do,” Sanwo-Olu said via his media aide.

Meanwhile, the governor’s statement fell on deaf ears as Nairametrics observed that the demonstration is still ongoing, with protesters across the commercial hub of the country staging themselves.

Curfews, Violence and Social Unrest

Some states, however, have declared temporal curfews to curb the threat of violence during the demonstration.

In Kano, a northeastern state, the governor, Abbas Yusuf, declared a curfew following a violent demonstration that led to the looting and demolition of some parts of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The curfew was later lifted the following day and the governor confirmed that peace has returned to the state.

In addition, the governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, announced today a 24-hour curfew across the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis following rising violence and a breakdown of public order in the area.

Mutfwang said the decision was made in response to violent incidents that marred the area during the ongoing nationwide protests.

According to reports, the demonstration has led to the loss of about 13 lives, destruction of public properties as well as looting in some parts of the country.

President Tinubu’s Reaction

On Sunday, President Tinubu addressed the nation, urging the youth and all protestors to cease their demonstrations and embrace dialogue.

In addition, Tinubu expressed his sorrow over the violent turn of the protests, which have resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property in states such as Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna.

He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and decried the looting and damage to public facilities and businesses, which he noted would require significant resources to rebuild.

“I am especially pained by the loss of lives and the destruction of public facilities,” Tinubu stated. “We must stop further bloodshed, violence, and destruction.”

He called on the protestors to suspend further demonstrations and create space for dialogue, stressing that Nigeria needs unity across all divides to reshape its destiny.

“Under the circumstances, I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue,” Tinubu said.

However, the protesters have ignored the president’s appeal, with many insisting that the speech did not address the key issues raised by them such as high cost of living, bloated governance and the reversal of the removal of subsidy.