President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian citizens to remain hopeful and look beyond the current temporary pains, assuring them that swift relief is on the way as the administration’s economic measures take effect.

In a national address on Wednesday, he acknowledged the economic hardships caused by the removal of subsidies but emphasized that the government is working diligently to implement plans for a brighter future.

President Tinubu pleaded with Nigerians to trust in the government’s ability to deliver on its promises and care for their well-being, assuring them that the difficulties will be overcome, positioning Nigeria to seize future opportunities and achieve greater prosperity.

President Tinubu also reaffirmed his commitment to making education affordable for all Nigerians by providing loans to higher education students in need. He emphasized that no Nigerian student should have to abandon their education due to financial constraints.

Highlighting the government’s dedication to promoting the greatest good for the majority, President Tinubu assured the nation that they are moving from challenging times towards a brighter future.

What the President is saying:

“For example, we shall fulfil our promise to make education affordable to all and provide loans to higher education students who may need them. No Nigerian student will have to abandon higher education because of lack of money.

“Our commitment is to promote the greatest good for the greatest number of our people. On principle, we shall never falter.

“I assure you, my fellow countrymen and women that we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn.

“Now, I must get back to work in order to make the vision complete.

“Thanks you for listening and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”