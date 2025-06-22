The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has emerged as the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He takes over from Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, whose two-term leadership of the bloc has just ended.

President Tinubu handed over the mantle of leadership to President Bio on Sunday at the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority, held in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Previous speculation

The announcement of Bio as Tinubu’s successor proved wrong earlier speculation that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal would be elected during a private meeting held prior to the commencement of the session.

Announcing the election of Bio, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on X, stated: “Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio is the new chairman of ECOWAS. He succeeds President Bola Tinubu, who chaired the regional economic bloc for the past two years.”

President Tinubu was first elected to the position in Guinea-Bissau on July 9, 2023, and he was re-elected a year later in Abuja, following the decision of the leaders to ensure continuity and consistency in meeting targets on security, reconciliation, and development.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, had on Friday evening hinted at the leadership change during the closing session of the 94th Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

“As the agenda of the Summit, we endorsed the election of a new Chair of Authority. This may be my last Council Session as the Chair of this Council,” he said.

The handing over

While handing over the baton to Bio, President Tinubu noted that it was a profound honour and privilege to have led the esteemed body, adding that he remained deeply humbled by the trust and support extended to him throughout his two-term tenure.

“As I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment and optimism for the future of West Africa.

“I remain confident that with the continued cooperation of all its members, ECOWAS will scale greater heights in our collective pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity for our people and our region,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure, President Tinubu noted the complex political and security challenges the region has faced in recent years while calling on leaders to remain committed to the evolving needs of West African citizens.

Bio’s acceptance

In his acceptance speech, President Bio of Sierra Leone, the newly elected Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, outlined four key priorities.

He pledged to lead a renewed, people-centred, and action-oriented ECOWAS in the face of unprecedented challenges and opportunities for the West African region.

President Bio said his leadership would focus on restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy, revitalising regional security cooperation, unlocking economic integration, and building institutional credibility.

“We must engage transitional governments constructively and support member states in building stronger democratic institutions rooted in the rule of law.

“We must overhaul our collective security architecture—from intelligence sharing to rapid response capabilities—to confront new threats with unity and resolve.

“The ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, regional infrastructure, and cross-border value chains must become engines of job creation, trade, and resilience, especially for our women and youth.

President Bio commended his predecessor, President Tinubu, for laying a solid foundation of regional dialogue, economic recovery, and peacebuilding.’

Acknowledging the complexities of the current moment, the Sierra Leonean leader noted that West Africa stands at a crossroads, grappling with terrorism, illicit arms flow, political instability, and transnational crime, particularly in the Sahel and coastal states.