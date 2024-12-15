A new study has identified the top 10 most livable cities in Canada for newcomers in 2024.

The rankings highlight cities that offer the best balance of affordability, services, and quality of life, based on factors such as housing, healthcare, safety, and ease of integration.

The study, published reflects the experiences of individuals who have immigrated to Canada in the past five years.

Immigration News Canada (INC) reports that the rankings were compiled based on a study by The Globe and Mail, which evaluated 448 cities across Canada with populations of over 10,000 people. The study took into account a variety of factors, including ease of integration, healthcare, safety, education, and climate.

Insights were gathered from individuals who moved to Canada in the past five years.

Research methodology

The study analyzed 50 variables in 10 key categories to determine the livability of Canadian cities.

These categories include economy, housing, demographics, healthcare, safety, education, community, amenities, transportation, and climate. Researchers then compared these cities’ rankings in 2024 with those from the previous year to highlight any changes.

Top cities for newcomers

The study’s findings reveal that British Columbia leads the rankings, with Victoria, North Vancouver, and Penticton taking the top three spots.

These cities are praised for their balance of affordability and quality of life. Following them are Winnipeg and Saskatoon, which represent the Prairies region.

The overall rankings for the top 10 most livable cities for newcomers are as follows:

Victoria, B.C. North Vancouver, B.C. Penticton, B.C. Winnipeg, Man. Saskatoon, Sask. Regina, Sask. West Vancouver, B.C. Pitt Meadows, B.C. Whitehorse, Y.T. Kamloops, B.C.

These cities are noted for providing newcomers with various opportunities and amenities that make integration easier.

Regional breakdown

British Columbia continues to dominate the rankings, with six of its cities in the top 10. In addition to Victoria, North Vancouver, and Penticton, West Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, and Kamloops also make the list.

Ontario has two cities in the top 10 most livable cities, with Erin and Oakville leading the province. Other notable cities in Ontario include Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ottawa, and Guelph.

Quebec’s top cities for newcomers are led by Mont-Royal, which maintains its position at the top, followed by Quebec City and La Prairie. Other top cities in the province include Lévis, Longueuil, and Rosemère.

In Alberta, Calgary remains the most livable city in the province, followed by Lethbridge and Edmonton. These cities offer newcomers a good mix of job opportunities and community amenities.

The Prairies region is led by Winnipeg and Saskatoon, which have consistently ranked high for livability in recent years. Regina and Brandon round out the top five cities in this region.

For Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick stands out, with Fredericton, Dieppe, and Moncton securing the top three spots. Other cities in the region, like Saint John and Quispamsis, also appear in the top 10.

Livable Cities for Different Needs

Each region in Canada provides a unique living experience, with cities offering diverse options for newcomers. Whether one prioritizes affordable housing, strong healthcare, or job opportunities, these rankings can help guide individuals in their decision to settle in Canada.

These cities are selected based on various factors, including the availability of services, the cost of living, and community support, making them attractive to those looking to start anew in Canada.

The 2024 rankings confirm that Canada remains a top destination for newcomers, with cities that cater to various needs and preferences. Whether newcomers are looking for big-city amenities or a quieter, smaller-town lifestyle, Canada’s livable cities provide excellent opportunities for settling down and building a future.

The full list of the 20 most livable cities in Canada for 2024 is as follows:

Victoria, B.C. North Vancouver, B.C. Penticton, B.C. Winnipeg, Man. Saskatoon, Sask. Regina, Sask. West Vancouver, B.C. Pitt Meadows, B.C. Whitehorse, Y.T. Kamloops, B.C. Fredericton, N.B. Vernon, B.C. Calgary, Alta. Brandon, Man. Terrace, B.C. Saanich, B.C. North Cowichan, B.C. Erin, Ont. Delta, B.C. Vancouver, B.C.

This list serves as a valuable guide for anyone considering a move to Canada.