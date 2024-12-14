The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has issued a public alert warning Nigerians to remain vigilant against the rise in cyber scams often disguised as festive season offers and giveaways.

The NITDA in a statement released on Friday, cautioned that cybercriminals take advantage of the celebratory period by posing as legitimate companies to send fake messages promising cash rewards, giveaways, or special offers.

It warned that victims risk revealing sensitive personal details, downloading harmful software, or even transferring money to fraudsters under false pretences.

Tactics used by scammers

According to NITDA, scammers often leverage the festive spirit to make their fraudulent messages appear more convincing.

“The scammers often disguise as legitimate companies and send fake messages promising cash rewards or giveaways. These messages might claim that you’ve been “chosen” to receive money and ask you to click on a link or provide personal details.

“Under the pretence of generosity during the festive season, these Scams aim to trick victims into revealing personal information, downloading malicious software, or sending money,” NITDA explained.

How to Protect Yourself

NITDA outlined practical steps to protect against such scams:

Be cautious of “too good to be true” offers – Always approach messages promising large cash rewards or extravagant giveaways with skepticism.

Verify the authenticity of offers – Confirm promotions directly with the company’s official website or customer service channels.

Avoid clicking suspicious links – Malicious links embedded in fake messages are often used to steal data or install harmful software.

Safeguard your private information – Never share sensitive information such as PINs, bank account details, or passwords with anyone.

NITDA further advised Nigerians to immediately delete any suspicious message once received to avoid accidental engagement.

“Report the scam to the appropriate authorities to aid investigations and prevent further occurrences, and spread awareness among friends and family to ensure they remain cautious,” the Agency stated.

NITDA emphasized that public awareness is a key line of defense against cyber fraud, particularly during high-risk periods like the festive season.

The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Nigerians in the digital space and encouraged citizens to remain proactive in protecting their personal information.

What you should know

Last week, the Managing Director of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Mr. Babatunde Olofin, issued a similar warning, cautioning Nigerians against sharing their account numbers publicly, especially during the festive season.

Babatunde detailed how fraudsters use attractive offers of free gifts and cash rewards to lure victims into sharing their bank details.

He explained that fraud schemes often involve victims making upfront payments, only to lose their money and sometimes their identities.

According to Olofin, some fraud victims have unknowingly participated in crimes like money laundering because their accounts were used for illicit transactions, resulting in legal troubles for them.