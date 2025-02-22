The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with Flutterwave and Alami, has taken a significant step toward advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.

To that end, the Director-General of NITDA, alongside Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola and Alami CEO Ms. Olu White, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen partnerships in fintech innovation, digital literacy, infrastructure development, and open-source technology promotion.

The agreement, signed during a meeting between the CEOs and NITDA’s Director-General, outlines key areas of collaboration aimed at driving Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

Areas of collaboration

According to a statement from NITDA, the partnership will focus on the following initiatives:

Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships: The collaboration will prioritize the development of digital payment infrastructure and technology financing to support the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Digital Nigeria Week 2025: The event will serve as a platform to showcase payment innovations, host workshops and panel discussions, empower SMEs and startups, and foster strategic partnerships within the tech ecosystem.

Support for NITDA’s Key Initiatives: The partnership will align with NITDA’s strategic programs, including the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), innovation and entrepreneurship programs, digital literacy and skills development, and cybersecurity enhancement.

“This partnership is a vital step towards achieving shared goals for digital transformation in the country, showcasing the commitment to the betterment of Nigeria in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” NITDA stated.

By leveraging the expertise of Flutterwave, a leading African payments technology company, and Alami, a prominent player in the FinTech space, NITDA aims to create an enabling environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive digital growth.

The collaboration is expected to have a far-reaching impact on Nigeria’s digital landscape, particularly in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing digital literacy, and fostering a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.

What you should know

As part of the digital transformation efforts, NITDA had also recently entered into a strategic partnership with the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to train 30 million Nigerians on digital skills.

According to the NITDA DG, the partnership aligns with the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), aimed at fostering digital literacy and cultivating talent, through the Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Initiative.

The Agency added that the partnership was facilitated by the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who expressed strong support for the collaboration’s success.

Through the partnership, NITDA said it sought to reform the economy and deliver sustained inclusive growth by leveraging digital literacy and cultivating a pool of tech talent.