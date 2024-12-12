The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Thursday, issued a warrant compelling the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to appear before the Senate Committee on Works.

The warrant follows the company’s refusal to respond to earlier summons regarding an abandoned project, despite receiving federal funds for its execution.

Addressing the matter, Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasized the Senate’s authority to oversee the appropriation and utilization of public funds, stating,

“If we have powers to appropriate, we have powers to oversight, and we also have powers to follow the money to the letter.”

“So what we are going to do is that since we have summoned the company, and the company has rebuffed the summons of the National Assembly of this Senate then we should immediately take the next step of issuing a warrant of arrest to compel the Managing Director of Julius Berger to appear before the Senate Committee.”

He criticized the prolonged discussion of the issue, asserting that the National Assembly should not be debating a contractor that has disregarded its authority.

The Senate resolved, “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has authorized the Senate President to sign a warrant compelling the Managing Director of Julius Berger to appear before the Senate Committee on Works on a stated date to be so named, and then a report to be made available thereafter to this honourable assembly, failing which we shall go further to do the needful as prescribed by the Nigerian constitution.”

The warrant demonstrates the Senate’s dedication to ensuring accountability and transparency in the execution of federal projects. Julius Berger’s Managing Director is required to provide a detailed explanation of how the disbursed funds for the road project were utilized.

Non-compliance with the warrant may result in additional actions as permitted by the Constitution.

What you should know

The Senate Committee on Works has raised concerns about delays in key road projects, with several contractors, including Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, coming under scrutiny.

During an investigative hearing on December 5, 2024, the committee reviewed the slow progress of infrastructure projects such as the Odukpani-Itu Highway, Eket Bypass, and Port Harcourt-Ahoada Road.

Contractors like RCC, Setraco, and Gitto were also mentioned for their performance issues. However, Julius Berger was singled out for failing to adhere to the Senate’s summons to explain the use of taxpayer funds allocated for its projects.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong noted that Julius Berger mobilized briefly to a project site before halting work, prompting the Senate to summon the company to appear by December 6, 2024. A statement published on the Ministry of Works website on that same day reinforced this ultimatum.

Following Julius Berger’s continued absence, the Senate has now issued a warrant compelling the company’s Managing Director to appear before the Committee on Works to account for the funds received.