The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intensified its enforcement of the federal government’s ban on alcoholic beverages sold in sachets and containers under 200ml.

A major seizure operation was carried out in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide crackdown on contraband.

Speaking during the exercise, Mrs. Mercy Ndukwe, NAFDAC’s coordinator for Imo State, emphasised that the ban aligns with the government’s efforts to curb the societal harm caused by the proliferation of these products. She stated, “This enforcement operation is a clear signal of the government’s resolve to protect public health and ensure compliance with regulations.”

The ban, announced earlier by the government, is aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of small-volume alcoholic beverages, particularly among young people.

Ndukwe cited evidence linking the consumption of such products to poor academic performance, impaired judgment, and a rise in social vices, particularly among students.

To ensure a smooth transition, NAFDAC had earlier ceased issuing licences for the production of these beverages, giving manufacturers ample time to phase out their stock.

“We have been clear about this directive and allowed manufacturers time to exhaust raw materials in their inventory. Any entity still trading in these items is dealing in contraband and will face legal consequences,” Ndukwe warned.

Ahead of the crackdown, NAFDAC embarked on a nationwide sensitisation campaign to inform consumers, manufacturers, and distributors of the ban. Mrs. Ndukwe reiterated that ignorance would not be accepted as an excuse, highlighting the agency’s commitment to removing these items from circulation.

“Public safety is our priority. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the production, distribution, and sale of these banned products become a thing of the past,” she added.

What to know

During the operation, NAFDAC officials targeted major hotspots across Owerri, including Douglas Market, Amakohia, MCC Road, and Tetlow Road. Over 40 cartons of illicit alcoholic beverages were confiscated, with stern warnings issued to vendors found flouting the ban.

Mrs. Ndukwe also used the opportunity to advise motorists against drinking alcohol before embarking on journeys, particularly during the busy Yuletide season, noting the heightened risk of road accidents.

NAFDAC has vowed to maintain its vigilance, ensuring that all stakeholders in the supply chain adhere strictly to the ban. Sellers who continue to stock banned products risk arrest and prosecution, underscoring the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public health.

This latest action highlights the government’s determination to address health concerns linked to unregulated alcohol consumption, reflecting a broader effort to enforce compliance across Nigeria.