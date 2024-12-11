The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed unhealthy products valued at nearly N11 billion in Ibadan.

The exercise, which took place on Wednesday at the Akinyele Dumpsite, involved the disposal of substandard, falsified, and counterfeit medicinal and regulated products.

Speaking at the event, NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, represented by the agency’s South-West Zonal Director, Mrs. Roseline Ajayi, described the destruction as a critical function of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

“The directorate is tasked with identifying and removing unwholesome, substandard, fake, and counterfeit products from circulation,” she said.

Adeyeye emphasized that the agency’s primary goal is to eliminate such products to protect public health.

She noted that the effort is supported by sister agencies, including the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Police.

Source of unwholesome products

She stated that the items slated for destruction were gathered from five states in the Southwest Zone (excluding Lagos) and Kwara State in the North Central Zone, chosen due to its proximity to the Southwest Zone.

“These items include expired products voluntarily surrendered by those in the drug distribution chain, unregistered and unwholesome products seized from various outlets and warehouses, as well as fake, counterfeit, and unregistered imported products smuggled into the country,” she explained.

She revealed that the total value of the items being destroyed was estimated at N10,991,458,374.60.

“The purpose of this public destruction is to send a clear message that all confiscated items by the agency are not diverted for personal use.

“We assure the public that, with NAFDAC and its sister agencies, unwholesome products are being permanently removed from circulation,” she added.

She explained that the destruction, closely monitored by the Oyo State Government, aims to minimize environmental pollution.

To fulfill its mandate, the agency employs several strategies, including product registration and laboratory testing, inspection of production facilities and warehouses, pharmacovigilance, chemical evaluation, and research.

Adeyeye emphasized the need for continued collaboration and partnership with stakeholders to protect Nigeria from unwholesome, substandard, fake, and counterfeit medicinal and regulated products.

Achievements in 2024

Mr. Mohammed Shaba, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, revealed that the agency had destroyed unwholesome products valued at N98.6 billion so far in 2024.

He urged the public to report unscrupulous manufacturers involved in illicit practices to the nearest NAFDAC office for prompt investigation.

Dr. Akin Fagbemi, Chairman of the Oyo State Hospitals Management Board, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting efforts to eliminate unwholesome products from circulation.

“The government’s priority is to safeguard the health of the nation,” he added.