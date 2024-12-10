Donald Trump, President-elect of the United States, has added a new product to his growing portfolio of branded merchandise: a fragrance line named “Fight Fight Fight.”

The cologne and perfume, priced at $199 each, were announced on Dec. 8 via Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, accompanied by a promotional image styled with Trump’s signature gold aesthetic.

This isn’t Trump’s first foray into the fragrance industry.

Previous products, such as the 2012 cologne “Success” and 2004’s “Donald Trump: The Fragrance,” received mixed reviews, with some critics labeling them as unremarkable. Nevertheless, Trump has continued to capitalize on his personal brand, extending it into a variety of consumer markets.

The new fragrance is sold through Trump Fragrances, an entity linked to 45Footwear, LLC—the company behind Trump-branded sneakers.

Both ventures are registered to the same Wyoming address, but details about manufacturing and ownership remain opaque. The website clarifies that the fragrance is not connected to Trump’s political campaign, instead operating under a paid licensing deal through CIC Ventures LLC.

CIC Ventures, owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, reported over $5 million in revenue this year from book and Bible sales, according to Trump’s 2024 financial disclosures.

What to know

The fragrance follows other merchandise launches, including the “Victory 45” cologne and perfume earlier this year, which quickly sold out. That collection featured packaging adorned with a gold bust of Trump’s likeness.

Trump’s commercial ventures have faced scrutiny for their lack of transparency. A CNN investigation in October revealed few details about the production of Trump-branded watches, also marketed through a similarly structured LLC.

With “Fight Fight Fight,” Trump continues to blend his political identity with his business ambitions, using his platform to cultivate consumer loyalty.

More insight

This latest venture comes on the heels of Trump’s partnership with BestWatchesOnEarth LLC to introduce a series of Swiss-made luxury timepieces, including the limited-edition Trump Tourbillon Victory model priced at $100,000.

Announced through a promotional video on Truth Social, the collection also features more accessible “Fight Fight Fight” watch models, retailing between $499 and $799, and available for pre-order on gettrumpwatches.com.

At the center of the collection is the Trump Victory watch, crafted from 18-karat gold and adorned with 122 VS1-quality diamonds. Its movement, the TX 07 tourbillon, boasts a power reserve of 105 hours. Comparable mechanisms, such as the one in the Delma 1924 Tourbillon, retail for around $14,000.