The US President aspirant, Donald Trump has partnered with BestWatchesOnEarth LLC to launch a series of Swiss-made luxury timepieces, featuring a limited edition Trump Tourbillon Victory model priced at $100,000.

This latest venture was announced recently via a promotional video on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, where he introduced the collection, which also includes more affordable “Fight Fight Fight” models priced between $499 and $799. Trump Watches, is available for pre-order on gettrumpwatches.com.

At the heart of the collection is the Trump Victory watch, crafted from 18-karat gold and adorned with 122 VS1-quality diamonds.

Weighing approximately 200 grams, the value of the gold alone reaches nearly $17,000, based on the current market price of $85.75 per gram.

The diamonds, which decorate the case, add a few thousand dollars to the total value of the watch. However, the true driver of its six-figure price is the inclusion of a tourbillon escapement, a highly complex and coveted mechanism in the world of luxury watches.

A tourbillon is a sophisticated mechanism found in some mechanical watches, designed to enhance their accuracy. It was invented by the Swiss watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet in 1801 as a solution to the problem of positional error in pocket watches, which could lose time depending on their orientation.

Due to the complexity and skill required to create this mechanism, tourbillon watches typically sell for well over $100,000. Some manufacturers have managed to create more affordable versions of these watches, priced below $25,000, but the craftsmanship and materials in a timepiece like the Trump Victory are expected to command a premium.

What to know about the $100,000 Watch

The movement of the Trump Victory watch is called the TX 07 tourbillon, with a power reserve lasting 105 hours, though specific details about its maker and technical features haven’t been shared. Experts believe it could be a more affordable tourbillon, similar to those made by BCP Tourbillon, a company known for creating luxury watch mechanisms at lower costs.

A comparable movement, like the one in the Delma 1924 Tourbillon, sells for around $14,000, indicating that the Trump Victory watch might use a similar mechanism, offering a mix of exclusivity and value..

The estimated production cost of the Trump Victory watch, considering the value of the gold, diamonds, and the tourbillon, is around $40,000. This leaves a considerable margin for the seller, reflecting the added value of Trump’s personal branding and the exclusivity of the limited-edition run. The collection also capitalises on Trump’s continued popularity, with each watch featuring a personalised message from the former president and numbered as part of a limited production, underscoring its appeal to both luxury watch enthusiasts and Trump supporters.

More insights

The watches come just weeks after Trump made headlines by releasing a fourth collection of nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

This new NFT collection features 50 tokens, each selling for $99, depicting Trump in various imaginative scenarios, from wearing a superhero costume to holding figurative Bitcoins.

Other “trading cards” show the former president as a boxer, dancing, and even riding a motorcycle, in a continuation of his effort to connect with a wide range of audiences as he eyes a potential return to the White House.

With its unique combination of precious materials, craftsmanship, and the Trump name, this watch collection adds to his growing portfolio of branded products, ensuring a mix of political memorabilia and luxury appeal that caters to both collectors and fans.