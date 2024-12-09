The United Kingdom has revealed that Nigerians account for 10% of all new visas issued in the past two years.

This was disclosed by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

The interview shed light on the UK’s visa processes and its longstanding relationship with Nigeria, particularly the significant role Nigerians play in shaping the UK’s visa landscape.

“Nigeria is one of the largest countries in terms of our visa relationship. 10% of all visas, new visas granted by the UK in the last two years have been to Nigerians. And many Nigerians still, you know, have five or 10-year visas. There’s a huge relationship,” Montgomery explained.

The High Commissioner emphasized the impact of Nigerian students on the UK’s higher education system, noting their substantial contribution to the high volume of visas issued.

He highlighted the mutually beneficial nature of this relationship, pointing out how education strengthens ties between the two countries while influencing visa trends.

More insights

Montgomery also addressed the requirement for Nigerian students to take English language proficiency tests, such as IELTS, when applying to study in the UK.

While English is Nigeria’s official language, these tests are required to ensure that applicants possess the necessary language competencies to succeed in the UK’s demanding academic environment.

Speaking on the global nature of these requirements, Montgomery explained their broader purpose, which goes beyond Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, there are many people who apply for higher education in the UK without proving they have the necessary skills. It’s crucial that students demonstrate the right competencies to succeed, as entering a course without these can lead to distressing outcomes,” he noted.

He also commented on why smaller nations like Antigua and Barbados are exempt from these tests. Although he did not provide specifics, Montgomery speculated that Nigeria’s larger population and higher volume of applicants necessitate stricter guidelines for managing the visa process.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that travelers applying for UK visas should prepare for significant changes in the management of visa application centres worldwide.

Between September 2024 and January 2025, the UK government will transition to new commercial partners across regions, including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

This initiative, designed to streamline visa services, could affect applicants currently navigating the visa application process.

Starting October 15, 2024, the UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) partner will change from Sopra Steria to TLScontact.

Applicants with appointments scheduled on or after this date will need to visit TLScontact service points. While availability may be limited initially due to the transition, applicants are not required to take any immediate action.

Importantly, this change will not affect visa decisions or processing times, ensuring standard evaluation criteria remain consistent.

Applicants are advised to stay informed and monitor official UK visa communication channels for further updates during this transition period.