International students planning to study in Australia in 2025 are advised by the country’s immigration department to submit their student visa applications as soon as possible to avoid delays.

The department emphasized the importance of complete and accurate applications to ensure a smooth visa process and avoid any complications.

According to DAAD Scholarship, the Australian government has stated that incomplete applications may result in refusals or longer processing times.

To help students navigate the application process, the department outlined several key steps to follow in order to avoid delays and ensure a timely response.

Five steps to ensure a smooth application process

The immigration department has outlined five steps for students to follow when applying for a student visa to Australia in 2025. These steps are designed to help ensure that the application is complete and processed efficiently.

Submit a complete application

To avoid delays, students are encouraged to submit a full and accurate application. The Australian immigration department recommends using the Document Checklist Tool to ensure that all required documents are included.

Applications submitted during peak periods often face longer processing times, so submitting a complete application early is crucial.

Attach a valid confirmation of enrolment (CoE)

Applicants must ensure that their Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) accurately reflects the start date of their course. If there are any changes to the course start date, students should update their CoE as soon as possible to prevent delays in visa decisions.

The CoE is a key document that proves the applicant has been accepted into an Australian educational institution.

Provide translated documents

If any required documents are not in English, applicants must provide certified translations. The translations should include details of the translator’s qualifications and contact information. It is important to note that translators in Australia must be accredited by the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters.

Complete health and biometrics requirements quickly

After submitting the visa application, students should check their ImmiAccount for requests related to health assessments or biometric data. Acting quickly on these requests will help speed up the visa decision. Ensuring that all health and biometric requirements are completed promptly is an essential part of the process.

Special requirements for students under 18

Students under the age of 18 must provide additional documents, such as parental consent and arrangements for their welfare in Australia. Guardians accompanying minors will also need to demonstrate that they have the financial resources to support both themselves and the minor during their stay.

Genuine student requirement for 2025

DAAD Scholarship informs that starting on March 23rd, 2024, the Australian immigration department has introduced a new Genuine Student (GS) requirement, replacing the previous Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) criterion.

This requirement assesses students’ intentions to study in Australia and their plans to comply with visa conditions. As part of the application, students must include:

Personal ties to their home country

A clear explanation of why they chose their course and educational provider

An outline of how the course will benefit their future

Students should also provide evidence of previous studies, employment history, and other ties to their home country. The department warned that generic or unsupported statements will not meet the requirement.

Apply early to avoid delays

The Australian immigration department encourages all prospective students to apply for their study visas as early as possible to avoid delays, particularly during peak periods.

By ensuring that their applications are complete and meet all requirements, students can increase their chances of receiving a timely visa decision and focus on preparing for their studies in Australia.

For more information on how to apply, students are advised to visit the official immigration website or consult the Document Checklist Tool.