Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of Skybridge Capital, has shared fresh insights on Bitcoin as an asset class, focusing on its volatility despite its price surge.

Scaramucci, in an interview with Yahoo Finance, stressed the importance of Bitcoin being seen as a long-term investment and the role of institutional investors in adopting the crypto asset.

He also accessed the risk embedded in the crypto market as Bitcoin continues to show volatility despite the bull run.

“Bitcoin is the type of asset, I always tell people, if you’re going to buy Bitcoin, you got to hold it for a four-year period of time,” Scaramucci stated

Bitcoin’s Price retracement through the years

Scaramucci reminded the crypto community of Bitcoin’s earlier retracement in the past with the worst occurring in December 2022. At the moment Bitcoin has retraced from $103,000 to $99,803 at the time laying more credence to Scaramucci’s claims.

Scaramucci reminded the crypto community of the massive Bitcoin retracement that occurred in December 2022 where Bitcoin dropped by nearly 82% to retail for $16,000 to $17,000.

Despite the upsetting revelation, Scaramucci pointed out a positive note saying that despite the pullbacks and volatility Bitcoin has yielded positive returns every four years fold.

Bitcoin could have crossed $100,000 long ago

Scaramucci expressed his views that Bitcoin could have crossed the $100,000 price level a long time ago. He believes Bitcoin hitting the milestone was delayed by regulatory hurdles under the Gary Gensler-led Securities and Exchange Commission.

He pointed out that the recent milestones indicate Bitcoin’s maturity through the years and the effect of institutional investors adopting the crypto asset.

The recent approval of cash ETFs for Bitcoin and growing Wall Street adoption provide a fundamental floor of support for Bitcoin prices according to Scaramucci. He drew a parallel between Bitcoin and gold, suggesting the potential for a tenfold increase if Bitcoin achieves gold’s market capitalization.

Scaramucci concluded that while Bitcoin might remain volatile experiencing occasional pullbacks. The institutional framework now supporting the asset makes it a more stable asset class than a few years ago.

What to Know

Anthony Scaramucci authored a book on Bitcoin titled “ The Little Book Of Bitcoin” where he revealed an interesting disagreement with MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor regarding appropriate portfolio allocation. Scaramucci’s recommendation of a 2% allocation was criticized by Saylor as too conservative.

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of $103,000 crossing the significant $100,000 mark after a whole month of wait.

The recent Bull run started during the US presidential election week and hasn’t elapsed since then despite occasional pullbacks in price by various assets.