The Federal Government is set to revamp Nigeria’s addressing system, with plans to reinvigorate the National Addressing Council (NAC) and establish a technical committee to advance national planning, economic development, and financial inclusion.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, this decision was taken during a pre-meeting of the NAC held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

“Accordingly, a new NAC and a technical committee are to be inaugurated next year to drive the country’s agenda on planning, economic, and financial inclusion, as well as ensuring an effective national addressing system,” the statement read in part.

At the meeting, Vice President Kashim Shettima was said to have emphasized the importance of a standardized national addressing system, describing it as essential for improving service delivery, strengthening urban planning, and fostering economic growth.

The case for standardization

Speaking to stakeholders, VP Shettima highlighted the need for a systematic approach to address decades of infrastructural deficits and inefficient address mapping.

“We cannot solve the challenges of urban planning, service delivery, or even basic navigation unless we establish a system that creates order.

“A robust addressing system is not just about convenience; it is about national development, security, and socio-economic progress,” he said.

He noted that the current disorganized addressing system hampers governance, logistics, and financial inclusion for millions of Nigerians.

“We live in cities where most houses are either haphazardly numbered or not numbered at all. This does more than complicate address mapping—it undermines trust in address verification, slows emergency responses, and excludes millions from financial services,” he explained.

Building on past efforts

The Vice President acknowledged the foundational work laid seven years ago when the National Addressing System initiative was first introduced.

He, however, stressed the need to move from frameworks to actionable implementation.

“This was not a vision to be left in dusty drawers or delayed indefinitely. Addressing is fundamental to our aspirations of becoming a 21st-century economy,” VP Shettima stated.

He outlined the broader benefits of a standardized addressing system, including enhanced logistics, improved e-commerce, reliable emergency response, and better disaster management.

According to him, the challenge before the government is not about delegating responsibilities but about creating a synergy that cuts across federal, state, and local governments.

He added that political will and technical expertise must work hand in hand to make this initiative a success.

Presentations and strategic focus

The meeting featured presentations from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

NIMC’s presentation focused on enhancing the nation’s address verification system and creating critical infrastructure for a national addressing database.

NIPOST’s presentation highlighted efforts to harmonize the address database with the national postcode system while leveraging advanced geo-location technology to map physical addresses across the country.

Speaking earlier, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), emphasised the importance of this initiative.

He noted that leveraging the opportunities in the National Addressing System would accelerate the government’s vision for inclusivity and economic prosperity, particularly for rural Nigerians.

What you should know

The National Addressing Council was inaugurated in September 2017 by former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibajo.

The Council was mandated to “make guidelines and provide strategic direction for the National Addressing System” and to “ensure that the Policy is revised as at when due, to align with the new technologies, Policy objectives, and socio-economic realities.”

The Council, has, however, gone comatose since the end of the past administration.