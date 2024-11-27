President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Jami’u Abiola as Senior Special Assistant on Linguistics and Foreign Matters.

This is according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The appointment is effective from November 14.

Jami’u Abiola, the son of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola—a prominent business magnate and the presumed winner of Nigeria’s annulled 1993 presidential election—takes up the position following his prior role as Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice President.

The appointment aligns with the stipulations outlined in the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Act of 2008, as amended, underscoring adherence to existing legislative frameworks.

What to know

In his new role, Abiola is expected to collaborate closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen Nigeria’s global engagements. President Tinubu emphasised the importance of leveraging Abiola’s expertise to advance the country’s foreign relations agenda and linguistic strategies in an increasingly interconnected world.

The announcement reflects the administration’s commitment to drawing on a pool of experienced professionals to enhance governance and international diplomacy. Observers note that the appointment could signify a strategic move to boost Nigeria’s diplomatic standing while incorporating fresh perspectives into foreign affairs.

Abiola’s familial legacy and prior governmental experience position him uniquely to navigate the complexities of his new responsibilities. His late father, Chief M.K.O. Abiola, remains an enduring symbol of democracy in Nigeria, a legacy that continues to influence the country’s political landscape.

As the Senior Special Assistant on Linguistics and Foreign Matters, Abiola is tasked with supporting Tinubu’s broader agenda of fostering economic and cultural cooperation with international partners, a critical pillar of the administration’s foreign policy objectives.

This development comes amidst a broader reshuffling and appointment exercise aimed at bolstering key facets of governance under President Tinubu’s administration.