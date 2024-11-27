The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has announced the 2025 Call for the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships Programme.

The scheme offers scholarships for international students to study in Ireland at Diploma, Masters, or PhD levels.

According to HEA, the scholarships cover tuition fees and provide a €10,000 stipend for one year of study at eligible higher education institutions.

HEA announces 2025 scholarship program

Details inform that the scholarships are managed by the HEA on behalf of the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science. Successful applicants will receive a scholarship after a competitive selection process. The scholarships are available to high-quality students from non-EU/EEA countries who have an offer of admission from an eligible Irish higher education institution.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

To qualify for the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship, applicants must meet several criteria. First, they must be

Domiciled outside the EU/EEA, Switzerland, or the UK.

They must have an offer of admission to a relevant master’s, postgraduate diploma, or PhD program at an eligible institution in Ireland.

Applicants must submit proof of this offer when applying.

Also, previous recipients of the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship are not eligible to reapply.

Scholarship awards and benefits

The scholarship provides a €10,000 stipend for one year, helping to cover living expenses while studying in Ireland. To add to this, successful candidates will receive a full fee waiver for tuition and other registration costs at the higher education institution.

This financial support enables students to focus on their studies without the burden of tuition fees.

Application process and submission guidelines

Applicants can submit their applications through the online portal. Potential candidates are warned to read the official documentation carefully to confirm they are qualified.

All applications also require two references, which must also be uploaded via the portal.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications well before the deadline l, March 5th, 2025, to avoid potential technical issues due to high traffic on the system. Once the deadline has passed, applications cannot be submitted or altered.

For more details on how to apply, candidates can visit the official portal. Further information on the scholarship program can also be found on the HEA website