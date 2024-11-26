The Presidency has announced that 200 trucks will load petroleum products daily from the Port Harcourt Refinery, marking a significant step in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser on Public Communications and Orientation to the President, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He confirmed that the refinery’s Old Wing has resumed operations with a production capacity of 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

“The Port Harcourt Refinery has two Wings. The Old Refinery comes on stream today with an installed production capacity of 60,000 barrels per day of crude oil. About 200 trucks are expected to load products daily from the refinery, Renewing the Hopes of Nigeria,” he said.

More Insights

In another development, President Tinubu hailed the commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery, describing it as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He acknowledged the pivotal role played by former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of the country’s refineries and expressed gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

Tinubu also commended the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone.

“President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful revitalization of the Port Harcourt refinery, marked by the official commencement of petroleum product loading on November 26, 2024.

“The President acknowledges the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all our refineries and expresses gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu commends the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone,” the statement read.

Furthermore, he urges NNPC Limited to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that the state-owned Port Harcourt Refinery has officially resumed production of petroleum products.

This was also confirmed by Olufemi Soneye, spokesperson for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, on Tuesday.

He said, “Today marks a monumental achievement for Nigeria as the Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing. This groundbreaking milestone signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for our nation.

“Hearty congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NNPC Board, and the exceptional leadership of GCEO Mele Kyari for their unwavering commitment to this transformative project. Together, we are reshaping Nigeria’s energy future.”

What You Should Know

Nigeria, despite being an oil-producing nation, has relied heavily on importing petroleum products, with over $2 billion spent annually on petrol imports.

With the operationalization of both the Dangote Refinery and state-owned facilities, the country aims to become a net exporter of petroleum products by 2025. The Dangote Refinery, with a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, is expected to meet local demand and export to neighboring nations.

For now, the Port Harcourt Refinery, operating at its current capacity, will focus on addressing domestic needs.