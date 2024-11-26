Montana Technological University (Montana Tech) has opened applications for its 2025 scholarships, offering international students the opportunity to pursue graduate studies in the USA.

These scholarships, available for both Master’s (MS) and PhD students, provide a tuition waiver and a competitive stipend for living expenses.

Scholarship overview and opportunities

Scholarship Region reports that Montana Technological University is offering funded Graduate Research Assistantships (GRAs) for Fall 2025. These assistantships are available for students applying to the MS and PhD programs, and they provide an opportunity to work alongside faculty on important research projects.

The university is focusing on key research areas such as advanced materials and manufacturing, critical mineral recovery and processing, environmental remediation, and biotechnology. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply soon to contribute to these cutting-edge fields.

Eligibility requirements

To apply for the Montana Tech University Scholarship 2025, candidates must meet several criteria.

Applicants should have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

They must also meet the admission requirements for the program they wish to apply to and satisfy the English language proficiency requirements set by the university.

Additionally, applicants must submit their applications for admission by January 1st to be considered for the scholarship.

Benefits for scholarship winners

Students who are accepted into the MS or PhD programs at Montana Tech and are awarded a Graduate Research Assistantship will receive significant benefits. These include a

Tuition waiver and a competitive stipend to cover living expenses.

All applicants to available graduate programs will automatically be considered for the assistantships.

Required documents for application

Details inform that candidates applying for the Montana Technological University Scholarship must prepare several documents as part of the application process. Required documents include the;

Application form,

A personal statement,

A CV, recommendation letters,

TOEFL or IELTS scores, GRE scores, and official academic transcripts.

These documents as mentioned, are crucial for the admissions review and scholarship consideration.

Step-by-step application process

To apply for the scholarship, candidates are informed to first visit the graduate research fields page on Montana Tech’s Graduate School website. From there, they can apply for openings in the available research areas and complete the application form.

All required documents must be uploaded as part of the application. For more details and guidance, prospective students can contact the Montana Tech Graduate School at gradschool@mtech.edu, where they will be connected with a faculty member leading a funded project.