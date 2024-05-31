The federal government of Nigeria has announced its scholarship awards from the Italian Government for postgraduate applicants in the country.

The announcement was made by the Federal Ministry of Education on Friday, May 31 2024, via its X page.

Tagged, “GRANT FOR ITALIAN SCHOLARSHIP TO MSC and PhD STUDENTS”, the ministry revealed the Italian Government is offering Nine months of Scholarship for Fifteen interested Nigerian Students for studies in Italian Universities and research centres.

It added that one out of the fifteen Scholarship slots is in memory of late Ambassador Luca Athanasius in the field of International Relations for the academic session 2024/2025.

Eligibility

The ministry revealed that applicants must be between 28 and 30 and below.

It stated,

“Master’s Degree program: (Applicant must possess a good Bachelors’ degree, the second-year grant will depend on the applicant’s performance in the first year of the grant. Applicant must not be more than 28 years old by the deadline of this call.

“PhD program: Applicant must have a good Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree. Applicants need to meet the entry requirements and academic qualifications established by the University. Applicant must not be more than 30 years old by the deadline of this call.

“All applicants are required to provide an admission letter from any relevant Italian University.

“Interested applicants are to visit https://studyinitaly.esteri.it/ to submit application and further directives The Deadline for submission of the application is Friday 14th June, 2024.”

The ministry also revealed the grant for the postgraduate courses will be placed on a monthly stipend of 1000.00 Euros (One thousand Euros) which will be disbursed on a quarterly basis.

Checks on the Italian Ministry of University and Research’s online portal showed that the scholarship was specifically created to accompany Italian and international students on their study path and to provide them with the broadest description of all the components of the Italian university system.

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education is the regulatory body for education in Nigeria.

The ministry has a Federal Scholarship Board which informs Nigerians about foreign and local scholarship opportunities.

The development may not be unconnected with the federal government’s plan to ensure Nigeria’s access to higher education.

The Nigerian government through the Federal Ministry of Education had invited interested and qualified Nigerians to apply for the 2024/2025 Slovakia National Scholarship Program.

Recently, President Bola Tinubu asked lawmakers to pass the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024 which seeks to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by addressing challenges related to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF), applicant eligibility requirements, loan purpose, funding sources and disbursement and repayment procedures.