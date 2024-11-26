In a significant move to further enhance availability of digital payment services to Nigerians, OPay has announced a strategic partnership with AfriGO Card powered by Afrigopay Financial Services Limited (AFSL), a subsidiary of Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

AfriGO, Nigeria’s National Domestic Card Scheme aims to deepen financial inclusivity by utilizing innovative products, customer-focused approach and cutting-edge technology. By reducing the country’s dependency on foreign exchange (FX) for payment transactions and ensuring data sovereignty, AfriGO Card strengthens, empowers local businesses and creates new opportunities within the growing card business ecosystem in Nigeria.

The OPay/AfriGO partnership will facilitate rapid scaling whilst significantly ensuring that secure and convenient payment solutions are available across Nigeria. “Our partnership with AfriGO aligns perfectly with our goal of simplifying financial services for every Nigerian,” said Mr. Dauda Gotring, MD/CEO at OPay. “The OPay/AfriGO card is not just a product; it’s a powerful tool that will enable us to reach more Nigerians, particularly those who have been underserved by traditional banking services. This will provide Nigerians with a more affordable payment option, enable instant settlement of transactions, and further promote financial inclusion across the country.”

Speaking on the collaboration, the Managing Director & CEO of Afrigopay Financial Services Ltd. (AFSL), Mrs. Ebehijie Momoh said “This partnership is set to transform financial service delivery, particularly in underserved areas. Agent networks expand coverage by supporting local businesses and offering key banking services, such as purchases, deposits, withdrawals, and money transfers, thus enhancing accessibility and promoting financial inclusion. With AfriGO Instant Settlement service, merchants and agents will benefit from the immediate finalization of transactions, leading to greater efficiency, improved cash flow, and reduced risk. Supported by robust technology infrastructure and effective liquidity management to ensure smooth and secure operations, together, we will make financial services faster and more accessible,”

AfriGO underscores its commitment to foster local innovation while ensuring that solutions are relevant and effective for Nigerian consumers. The partnership reinforces OPay’s commitment to offering advanced, efficient payment solutions to its millions of customers. OPay’s collaboration with AFSL to launch the OPay/AfriGO Card is expected to significantly boost digital payment adoption in Nigeria, offering a secure, local alternative to international payment cards. As OPay expands its services, this partnership will play a key role in shaping the future of payments in Nigeria.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its secure, super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.

About AfriGO Card:

AfriGO Card, Nigeria’s national domestic card scheme, is designed to empower businesses and consumers with a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, including debit, credit, pre-paid, virtual, loyalty, Zakat and tokenized cards. Beyond facilitating traditional transactions, AfriGO plays a key role in promoting government payments, enhancing identity management and driving payments across critical sectors such as transportation, health, hospitality and agriculture. By reducing reliance on foreign exchange, AfriGO strengthens local capacity, fosters the development of homegrown expertise while supporting financial inclusion and promoting sustainable economic growth.