Western University has announced that applications are now open for the National Scholarship Program for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The opportunity offers funding to outstanding students with a proven track record of academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement.

According to Western University, the deadline for applications is February 14th, 2025.

Details of the program and eligibility

The National Scholarship Program is aimed at Canadian citizens and permanent residents, as well as international students meeting specific criteria. International students who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents are eligible for the International President’s Entrance Scholarship.

Details inform that applicants must have an overall academic average of 90% or higher from their Grade 12 courses (or equivalent) and must apply for full-time studies at Western University’s main campus. Students must also be nominated by their high school.

Scholarship opportunities and amounts

The program offers various scholarship opportunities based on academic achievement and extracurricular involvement.

The Neen Hodgins National Entrance Scholarship awards $80,000 over four years, while,

President’s Entrance Scholarships range from $50,000 to $70,000, depending on the amount of funding available.

For black students, the James Jenkins President’s Entrance Scholarship offers $50,000, and the Beryl Ivey Continuing Entrance Scholarship provides $92,000 over four years.

International students have access to scholarships such as the Neen Hodgins President’s International Entrance Scholarship, valued at up to $80,000. Other awards include the Faculty Entrance Scholarships, valued at $30,000, and the National Merit Awards, which provide $2,000 for students who are interviewed but not selected for a National Scholarship or a Schulich Leader Scholarship.

Application requirements

Applicants must submit a variety of materials, including a completed online application, a transcript from their school, and a reference letter from a teacher or staff member who is familiar with their academic and extracurricular achievements.

Additionally, applicants are required to write a 1,000-1,250 word essay on an issue of public concern. The essay, along with other supporting documents, must be submitted by the February 14th, 2025, deadline.

Nomination and assessor process

The institution informs that in order to be considered for the National Scholarship Program, students must be nominated by their school. The application includes a “Nomination Request Form,” which is sent to the school administrator once completed.

Students are told to ensure that they follow up with their school to confirm that their nomination and transcript are submitted on time. Additionally, students must request one reference letter from a teacher or staff member who can assess their academic performance and involvement in extracurricular activities.

How to apply

To apply, students need to access the National Scholarship application through the online portal, using their OUAC reference number and date of birth.

Western University advises that there may be a delay between submitting the admission application and being able to access the scholarship application, with a minimum wait time of five business days.

Once available, students can complete the application and submit all required documents before the assigned deadline.

For further details on how to apply, visit the Western University National Scholarship application portal.