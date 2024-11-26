The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a warehouse belonging to DEE-LITE IMPEX Distribution Co. Ltd in Sokoto State, after discovering a large quantity of unregistered food products, including 5,347 bags of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG).

The warehouse, located on Coca-Cola Road, off Western Bypass in Sokoto, was found to be in violation of NAFDAC’s regulations.

According to NAFDAC, the company had imported raw MSG under a permit intended for processing but was found selling the product directly as a finished product, which is prohibited.

Additionally, the quantity of MSG found exceeded the approved importation limits.

Other products seized

Alongside the illegal MSG, NAFDAC inspectors seized other unregistered food products from the warehouse. These included 193 cartons of Orange Fruity and 71 cartons of Toffeeman Coconut Bites.

“Unregistered items such as Orange Fruity (193 cartons) and Toffeeman Coconut Bites (71 cartons) were also seized,” they stated.

These products were immediately confiscated and placed under review as part of the agency’s ongoing inspection efforts.

Illegal MSG Found in Local Market

Further inspections at Sokoto Old Market revealed even more violations, with 235 bags of FUFENG Monosodium Glutamate being stored in various shops across the market. NAFDAC promptly placed the entire stock on hold to prevent further distribution of the unregistered product.

As part of the enforcement measures, a representative of DEE-LITE IMPEX Distribution Co. Ltd has been arrested and is under interrogation.

More Insights

NAFDAC has recently dismantled a large-scale illegal alcohol packaging operation at Article Market in Abule-Osun, Lagos State. During the operation, over 50,000 counterfeit branded labels and packaging materials used for fake alcoholic beverages were seized. The counterfeit goods, estimated to be worth ₦2 billion, were intended for the production of unapproved and potentially hazardous alcoholic drinks.

The agency highlighted the significant dangers posed by counterfeit alcohol, which can contain harmful substances leading to serious health issues such as poisoning and organ damage. NAFDAC has issued a strong warning to the public about the risks of consuming unregulated alcoholic beverages.

To protect consumers, NAFDAC urges the public to purchase alcoholic drinks only from verified and trusted vendors.

In addition to the dismantling of the illegal alcohol packaging operation, NAFDAC has also uncovered a major violation in Lagos, where a warehouse in Oke-Afa, Okota, was found to be storing unregistered and expired supermarket items.

Acting on credible intelligence, NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided the facility, where operators were caught offloading a 20ft container filled with unregistered carbonated drinks.