The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has presented the 2025 budget estimate of N471,134,093,541 to the Plateau State House of Assembly.

He disclosed this via his official Facebook page on Monday.

According to him, the budget christened the “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” is an appropriation bill designed to enhance the “well-being and welfare of the people of Plateau State.”

People centred projects

Mutfwang told lawmakers and residents that his administration remains committed to executing “people-centred” projects and programs that directly impact lives and foster sustainable development.

“The budget will be implemented in alignment with the principles of the Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) program funded by the World Bank.”

“This ensures transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, incorporating valuable grassroots input for a more participatory governance process,” he stated.

He appealed to the House for its cooperation and swift passage of the budget to allow his government to commence the timely execution of critical projects for the benefit of residents.

“I have directed all Heads of MDAs to fully engage in their scheduled defense sessions and provide necessary information to facilitate effective deliberations,” he added.

He assured that his administration remains resolute in transforming and repositioning Plateau State for peace, progress, and prosperity.

On his part, Mr. Gabriel Dewan, Speaker of the Assembly, commended the governor for presenting the bill to the Assembly in a timely manner.

Dewan said the bill will be speedily scrutinized by lawmakers as relevant arms of government move to develop the state.

What you should know

Today’s budget presentation is an increase over what was presented for the 2024 fiscal year.

Mutfwang had proposed a N295.4 billion budget for the year 2024 to the State House of Assembly, seeking its approval.

During the presentation ceremony at that time, Governor Mutfwang emphasized that the budget, named the “Budget of New Beginnings,” aimed to establish a strong foundation for the state’s residents.

aimed to establish a strong foundation for the state’s residents. The proposed budget was composed of N157.6 billion for recurrent expenditure and N137.9 billion for capital expenditure.

He further highlighted that the focus of his administration’s vision and mission is to address critical areas including security, agriculture, human capital development, public health, and various others.

Speaking during the presentation, the Governor said, “In the 2024 fiscal year, the government is projecting the sum of N295.4 billion, with N26.2 billion representing 18.98% for finance and economy, while the administration would take N22.2 billion, representing 16.1%.”

“Government earmarked N20.6 billion, representing 14.96%, for land, housing, and urban development, with N15 billion, representing 11.59%, for water and sanitation, while works and transport would take N14.3 billion, representing 10.42%.”

Mutfwang had affirmed that the budget’s financing would rely on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), federal allocations, and other funding sources.