The Plateau State Government has awarded a N30 billion contract for the rehabilitation and construction of conservation structures at the Langtang Dam to address water scarcity in the southern senatorial district of the state.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, speaking at the contract signing ceremony on Saturday in Jos, highlighted that the project demonstrates his administration’s commitment to resolving the state’s longstanding water supply challenges.

The initiative, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), is being executed under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project, a World Bank-funded program in partnership with the Plateau State Government.

The governor revealed that the project, located in Langtang North Local Government Area, is scheduled for completion within 30 months. He described it as a critical milestone in efforts to stabilize water supply in the region.

“The Plateau Government has awarded a N30 billion contract for the rehabilitation and construction of conservation structures at the Langtang Dam to boost water supply in the state.

“Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, at the contract signing on Saturday in Jos, said the project was a testament to his administration’s commitment to resolving water scarcity affecting the southern senatorial district of the state.

“He explained that the contract was awarded under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project, a World Bank-funded initiative in partnership with the state government,” the NAN report read in part.

The governor explained that the Langtang Dam rehabilitation project is financed through a loan secured under the World Bank’s framework, in collaboration with other northern states.

More insights

Governor Mutfwang provided further details about the project, explaining that its scope includes desilting the two dams in Langtang North, constructing hedge rows to prevent future siltation, and maintaining embankments with compacted laterite.

Additional measures, such as planting grass and trees, are designed to prevent erosion, enhance environmental preservation, and combat desertification. He emphasized that the interventions aim to ensure sustainable water supply, restore the environment, and significantly improve water availability for the southern part of the state.

Mr. Garba Gonkol, the Project Coordinator of ACReSAL in Plateau State, commended the governor’s commitment to prioritizing projects that have a direct and positive impact on citizens. He described this as an unprecedented level of dedication to resolving water challenges in the state.

Similarly, Mr. Akin Fagbohun, the Project Engineer and Contractor, assured stakeholders that the project would be executed within the agreed timeline and meet all specified standards.