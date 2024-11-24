The total crypto market capitalization has crossed the $3.5 trillion mark, with several altcoins outperforming others.

The total crypto market is currently at $3.51 trillion, adding about $358 billion in valuation.

Dogecoin and Cardano were top performers this week, recording significant growth amid the bull run which pushed the total crypto market capitalization past $3.5 trillion.

Bitcoin is yet to hit the $100,000 milestone which the entire industry is waiting for despite coming so close. Buyers attempted to push Bitcoin past this $100,000 psychological resistance with the crypto asset coming as close as $99,000.

The surge in Buying momentum spilled into the altcoins and got them to overperform.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin rose by 27% this week maintaining its position as one of the top-performing altcoins. The memecoin hit a yearly peak of $0.48 yesterday but has cooled to $0.4287 at the time of this report.

The meme coin has seen an impressive 210% gain over the past month and ranks as the fourth most traded cryptocurrency, with 24-hour trading volumes reaching $26 billion.

As the bull market continues the market anticipates a potential retest of the 0.73 price level. Analysts have pointed out the potential of even higher targets for 2025.

Experienced analyst Javon Marks shared his technical analysis of Dogecoin predicting the target range of the price.

“(Dogecoin)’s prices are back surging here towards the $0.6533 and can be heading towards a meeting & breaking of it! Another +52.2% upside could be well on the way, coming quickly, and with a break above $0.6533, $1.25+ comes into play”

Meanwhile, considering other technical indicators like the upper Bollinger Band and Relative strength index the recent rally could suffer a pullback as the RSI indicates that the asset is at the moment overbought.

Cardano hits $1

Cardano is another altcoin that performed well during the week. The altcoin crossed the $1 price level during the week for the first time still April 2022.

The altcoin has climbed 43.7% over the past week, trading at $1.08 at the time of writing. Additionally, its daily trading volume has surged by 86% to $8.1 billion, suggesting a growth in its market activity.

Increased whale activity also contributed to the surge of Cardano

According to data from IntoTheBlock, Cardano whale holder netflow has surged by over 220%, shifting from an outflow of $54.1 million on Nov. 20 to an inflow of $77.2 million on Nov. 22.

Increased whale activity reveals heightened interest in the Altcoin following its performance this week.

What to Know

The price action of Bitcoin is known to have a ripple effect on Altcoins. So given the current bull run where Bitcoin has been surging in price Altcoins are bound to follow suit.

Bitcoin is currently exchanging hands at $98,197 dropping by 0.4% in the last 24 hours. Analysts strongly believe the asset will hit $100,000.