Memefi, the latest Telegram play-to-earn project has ended its airdrop and launched its token and listing and distribution event.

Memefi is one of the remaining Telegram-based Web 3 games with a just concluded airdrop campaign.

Following the launch of the Memefi token listing and distribution eligible participants can start claiming their tokens and trading them immediately on the various exchanges where they are listed.

The Memefi team announced the kicking off of the token listing event while outlining the various exchanges where its token can be traded following the listing.

“ $MEMEFI listings are live — CLAIM & TRADE! Trading is live for $MEMEFI on: okx, Bybit_Official, KuCoin, bitgetglobal, MEXC_Official, gate_io , BingXOfficial, BitMartExchange, coinexcom , LBank_Exchange

Claim your allocation in the bot: https://t.me/memefi_coin_bot We’ll be adding a liquidity pool for $MEMEFI on, CetusProtocol

Soon, so you’ll be able to trade right on-chain via this dApp, aggregators, or the OKX wallet”. Memefi tweeted

Memefi Users will need an OKX wallet to fully participate in the Token listing project. The OKX wallet is the designated wallet for the Memefi token listing event.

Eligible participants who already have OKX wallets can simply import their wallets using a seed phrase to ensure a seamless transition.

To address difficulties that might arise following different jurisdictions Memefi team advised participants to use the official OKX Wallet Telegram app, which is available in all regions.

Users can check their activity in the ecosystem by importing the wallet associated with their ecosystem activities using the seed phrase. It’s important to note that private keys cannot be used for this process.

The memefi team announced the utility of the OKX wallet for the Token listing event instructing its community on what to do and how to claim its token.

“Import your Web3 wallet from Testnet, Mainnet/other activities to the OKX wallet. Use it to check your allocation and claim it! As the wallet is multichain, the same seed will do. Note that to claim allocations from several wallets, you need to iteratively connect them to the MemeFi app and initiate claims for each of the allocations.” Memefi team tweeted.

What to Know

Telegram-based Web 3 games were the highlight of the crypto games category this year with projects like Hamster Kombat, Notcoin, Dogs, and Catizen creating a lot of buzz for the Gamefi sector. The Telegram-based Web 3 games led the biggest onboarding of newbies into the Web 3 industry.

Memefi is officially in the crypto market and can be gotten on any of the top exchanges including OKX, Bitget, Kucoin, and the rest.