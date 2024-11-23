Nigeria’s box office continues to thrive as “Family Gbese,” the latest film from Inkblot Productions, rakes in N28.1 million within two weeks of its release.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, the movie debuted with N15.2 million in its first week and added another N12.7 million in its second week, establishing its place as a must-watch among Nigerian audiences.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Michelle Bello, Family Gbese follows the story of a young man flourishing in his career who is suddenly derailed by his elder brother’s gambling addiction.

With debts owed to dangerous street gangs, he’s forced to make a tough decision—protect his family or safeguard his love life. Which path will he choose? The film delves into themes of loyalty, family, and the true cost of success, offering a narrative that resonates deeply with Nigerian culture and values.

With a star-studded cast featuring Ireti Doyle, Muyiwa Ademola, Adeniyi Johnson, Yemi Solade, Fathia Williams, and Seun Kentebe, alongside Mike Ezuruonye, Teniola Aladese, Lillian Afegbai, Sandra Okunzuwa, Genovevah Umeh, and Susan Peters, the ensemble brings depth and vibrancy to the film’s characters.

The film is currently showing in cinemas nationwide, adding momentum to Nollywood’s impressive box office performance in 2024.

Inkblot’s new movie project entered cinemas on November 8, following the success of star strudded Muri & Ko which grossed over N100 million with faces such as Kie Kie, Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola and more actors.

About the Director

Michelle Bello, a British-Nigerian filmmaker, has consistently demonstrated her commitment to advancing African cinema.

Her career began in 2007 as an associate producer for Moments with Mo – Season 1, and she later directed Sesame Street Nigeria – Season 1 in 2010.

In 2007, Bello directed her debut feature film, Small Boy, which earned international acclaim, securing nominations at the American Black Film Festival and winning two African Movie Academy Awards in 2009. Her 2013 hit romantic comedy, Flower Girl, further established her as a creative force in Nollywood.

In 2014, Bello was awarded the prestigious Trailblazer Award at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards in Lagos, Nigeria. The judges praised her “commitment and demonstrated talent, her versatility, and potential for cutting-edge approaches to African cinema.”

Bello’s combination of international expertise and local storytelling has made her a pivotal figure in Nollywood’s growth, with Family Gbese as her latest achievement.

The film is currently showing in cinemas nationwide, continuing Nollywood’s trend of box office success in 2024.

feature film Flower Girl in September 2012, which became Nigeria’s hit romantic comedy in February 2013.