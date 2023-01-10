The Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan has confirmed the death of their daughter Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Anyiam-Osigwe had reportedly died after a brief illness at St. Nicholas Hospital on Monday in Lagos.

She was one of the pillars of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

The Anyiam-Osigwe mark: In a statement, the family described her as an epitome of creative transcendance, who left indelible imprints on the sands of time as the AMAA.

The statement further pictured her as an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry, her family said they would continue to do all that was necessary to ensure that her legacy lived on.

More on her legacies: The statement pointed that the AMAA and the Africa Film Academy (AFA), along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly, with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other agencies she has worked with over the years. Part of the statement said:

“The Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good, and in accordance with His divine will, pattern and plan, announce the passing to eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt – Ms Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe (MFR).

“We will miss the love and companionship we shared with her and we pray that your ‘Chi’ guides you on the path to God’s everlasting love into the light of His consciousness.

“We also pray that God, our Father of all mercies to grant you eternal rest in His heavenly kingdom where His perpetual light will continue to shine on. We believe you are alive in the life of God because as our father said” All Is Life and Life Alone”. You continue to live in the hearts of all who love you.”

The family appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the family, as it contemplated God’s love for His children.