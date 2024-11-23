Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, has seen his fortune soar to an unprecedented $347.8 billion following a dramatic post-election rally in Tesla’s share price.

The surge, reported by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, surpasses Musk’s previous net worth record of $340 billion set in November 2021, further placing his position atop the billionaire rankings.

Tesla’s stock has been on an upswing since the November 5 election, gaining 40% amid investor optimism about Musk’s perceived influence in the incoming Trump administration.

Shares climbed 3.8% on Friday alone, reflecting market expectations that regulatory rollbacks could benefit Tesla and its ecosystem of innovative ventures.

As Tesla’s largest shareholder, Musk’s wealth has increased by $83 billion in less than three weeks, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

What we know

Musk’s alignment with President-elect Donald Trump has amplified his visibility and influence. Alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk is set to oversee the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) an initiative named after the popular cryptocurrency.

The appointment signals Musk’s growing integration into political and economic policymaking under the Trump administration.

Beyond Tesla, Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, saw its valuation more than double this week, reaching $50 billion after a significant funding round.

This milestone reflects the broader market confidence in Musk’s diversified portfolio, which spans sectors from space exploration to social media.

What you should know

Musk’s financial ascent further widens the gap between himself and his peers.

He now holds a commanding $100 billion lead over Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, and an $80 billion edge over Larry Ellison, the Oracle chairman. Ellison, the world’s second-richest individual, has a net worth of $235 billion.

The billionaire rankings, often characterized by rapid shifts, now firmly favour Musk as his ventures dominate industries ranging from electric vehicles to artificial intelligence and aerospace.

While Tesla and SpaceX remain the cornerstone of his wealth, his stakes in Neuralink, X (formerly Twitter), and the Boring Company continue to bolster his influence in emerging technologies.

Musk’s extraordinary financial trajectory shows his company’s moving role in driving technological innovation and market dynamics. With Tesla benefitting from bullish sentiment and xAI’s valuation surging, analysts suggest his wealth could scale even greater heights.

As markets adjust to the Trump administration’s policy priorities, Musk’s fortunes appear poised for continued growth.

This remarkable financial windfall highlights the symbiotic relationship between Musk’s business acumen and evolving political landscapes, solidifying his standing as the face of 21st-century innovation and wealth.