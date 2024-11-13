President Donald J. Trump has announced the appointment of entrepreneur Elon Musk and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a key component in the administration’s efforts to streamline federal operations and reduce wasteful government spending.

Tasked with a mandate to “dismantle government bureaucracy, cut excessive regulations, and reconfigure federal agencies,” the DOGE initiative is set to be a cornerstone of the “Save America” agenda.

In a statement, Musk described the initiative as one that would “send shockwaves through the system” and expressed his commitment to identifying and addressing government waste.

The restructuring efforts, which President Trump likened to a “Manhattan Project” for modern governance, aim to instill a “private sector mentality” within federal agencies, a vision long held by Republican policymakers.

The Department of Government Efficiency will operate with guidance from outside the traditional government sphere, collaborating closely with the White House and the Office of Management & Budget to implement sweeping reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and cost-efficiency across all government functions.

Trump outlined the program’s ambitious timeline, targeting July 4, 2026—America’s 250th Independence Day—as the completion date. “A leaner, more effective government will be the ideal gift for our country’s milestone anniversary,” Trump stated, voicing his confidence in Musk and Ramaswamy’s capacity to “make life better for all Americans” by curbing the $6.5 trillion federal budget’s pervasive waste and fraud.

What to know

Musk took to X, the social media platform he owns, to confirm his commitment to “maximum transparency,” pledging to document DOGE’s actions online.

“Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!” Musk posted, adding that he plans to introduce a “leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars.”

Ramaswamy, who also reacted to the appointment on X, echoed Musk’s sentiment, stating, “We will not go gently, @elonmusk” followed by an American flag emoji.

It remains unclear how DOGE will operate in the formal structure of government advisory roles. If it falls under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, DOGE will be obligated to uphold transparency and public accountability standards. However, because Musk and Ramaswamy won’t be federal employees, they will not face the typical asset disclosures or conflict-of-interest requirements mandated for government workers.

Musk, who has consistently promoted the efficiency initiative—along with its “Doge” acronym, inspired by the popular cryptocurrency and Shiba Inu meme—also advocated for a comprehensive audit of federal finances and agency performance. “DOGE will provide the complete financial and performance audit of the federal government,” Trump stated, “recommending the drastic reforms we need.”

Since the announcement, Dogecoin has more than doubled in value, buoyed by investor expectations of a more favorable regulatory environment. Tesla shares have also surged by about 30% post-election.

Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate, shifted his support to Trump after exiting the Republican primary race last year. Known for his aggressive corporate cost-cutting initiatives, he recently advocated layoffs and conservative hires at BuzzFeed. Ramaswamy’s lack of formal government experience aligns with Trump’s goal to bring an entrepreneurial ethos to federal reform.

Trump said DOGE’s work will conclude by July 4, 2026, aiming to deliver a “smaller, more efficient government” in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.