The Federal High Court Headquarters has appointed six judges to handle pressing matters across Nigeria during its Christmas vacation.

According to a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, and released by Catherine Oby Christopher, the court’s Director of Information, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the selected judges will serve in various judicial divisions.

Titled “NOTIFICATION OF 2024 CHRISTMAS VACATION AND ROSTER FOR VACATION JUDGES,” the circular states that the court’s divisions nationwide will commence their Christmas vacation for 2024 on Monday, December 16, 2024, and resume sitting on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, in all judicial divisions.

Breakdown of Duties

The circular is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

According to the Chief Judge, during the vacation period, the core judicial divisions in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt will remain open to the public, providing continuous services for urgent matters.

“Only matters relating to the enforcement of Fundamental Rights; arrest or release of vessels; and issues of national interest shall be entertained by the Vacation Judges,” the Chief Judge directed.

The following honorable judges have been assigned to serve as vacation judges:

ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite Hon. Justice M. S. Liman

LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko Hon. Justice Isaac D. Dipeolu

PORT HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION

Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed

Justice Tsoho wished his colleagues a pleasant vacation ahead.

What This Means

This directive means that only the Federal High Court divisions in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt will be open during the vacation, allowing the public to file urgent matters in these locations as specified by the Chief Judge.

Vacation judges are expected to prioritize cases concerning fundamental rights, such as detention, arraignment, and bail, as well as issues impacting national security.

Nairametrics also gathered that the Lagos division will address legal needs in the South West, while Abuja and Port Harcourt will handle matters in the North, South South, and South East regions, respectively.

While the Federal High Court is a court of first instance for a broad range of issues, the vacation judges will focus on the select matters outlined by the Chief Judge.

Nairametrics further reports that urgent pending cases are typically moved to the vacation courts during this period.

If a matter is not resolved during the vacation, its case file is returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment.